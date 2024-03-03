Suspicious death of man found in Manchester, N.H., apartment under investigation

A man died after he was found with life-threatening injuries inside a Manchester, N.H. apartment early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Manchester police responded to an apartment at 259 Chestnut St. after receiving a 911 call at around 5 a.m., according to a statement from the office of New Hampshire attorney general John M. Formella and the Manchester Police Department.
Officers found the man inside and transported him to a hospital where he later died, according to the statement.
The incident was called suspicious, but there “does not appear to be any threat to the general public,” the statement said.
No further information was given.
