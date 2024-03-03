Suspicious death of man found in Manchester, N.H., apartment under investigation

A man died after he was found with life-threatening injuries inside a Manchester, N.H. apartment early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Manchester police responded to an apartment at 259 Chestnut St. after receiving a 911 call at around 5 a.m., according to a statement from the office of New Hampshire attorney general John M. Formella and the Manchester Police Department.

Officers found the man inside and transported him to a hospital where he later died, according to the statement.