Photos of the month: February 2024

Dressed for the occasion, Mason Wong, 4, (center) admired the costumes following a Lunar New Year lion dance by Yee's Southern Lions at the Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy on Feb. 10. Yee's Southern Lions is a kung fu school that teaches Hung Gar and Lion Dancing. Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffA warm February day brought out throngs of people looking to enjoy the outdoors. Kids walked through the snow piles made of ice shavings from the ice cleaning machine at the Boston Common Frog Pond skating rink on Feb. 10John Tlumacki/Globe StaffJordan George Bellitti, a 147-pound boxer, waited behind the curtain to be introduced at The Golden Gloves Championships in Lowell on Feb. 1. Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffMary Baros (left) and Kenneth Catalano, who are both behavior technicians in Newton schools, cheered as they joined other Newton educators and rallied outside of the Newton Public Schools Administration Building as the Newton teachers strike stretched into its 10th day on Feb. 1.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffJameel Radcliffe in his studio, reflected in a mirror he used to scrape his oil paint, which built up over a span of two years. The work hanging from his walls is from his series ‘Kids from the Stars’ and will soon be displayed in a show at ShowUp. His work is “inspired by Boston's movement, energy, music, and nightlife.” Erin Clark/Globe StaffBoston Surf Adventures hosted a Winter Surf Camp at Hampton Beach, N.H. for surfers to learn how to surf and surf safely. Christine Jozitis (left) lead surfers in warming up exercises before they surf. They donned wet suits and braved the 14-degree temperatures.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffA warm February day brought out throngs of people looking to enjoy the outdoors. Friends Dan Sieko (foreground), Mackenzie Calhoun (right), Silas Gourley (left rear), and Ewan Bourne relaxed on the lawn of the Boston Public Garden on Feb. 10.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffFirst grader Izzy Fink arrived at Lincoln-Eliot Elementary School with flowers for his teachers on Feb. 5 after the Newton teachers strike was settled. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffBoston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock worked out during spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.Barry Chin/Globe StaffAmy Prohaska, Susanne Boitano, and Michelle Lepere posed as Mrs. Roper from “Three’s Company” at Tenderoni’s on Feb. 7. The women are founders of the Boston chapter of the International Order of Mrs. Ropers. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe StaffNortheastern players surrounded forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine after his game-winning goal in overtime to defeat Boston University in the Beanpot Tournament final at TD Garden on Feb. 12. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe StaffEqlima Ghawsy and her 3-year-old daughter Salma are among two Afghan families living in a historic property in Harvard. A group of volunteers from the town had raised funds to rehabilitate the home, which had been vacant. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffPedestrians battled the strong winds on Boylston Street on Feb. 28.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffNorwood High's Sam Larkee recovered a loose ball in front of Oliver Ames High's Jacob Lok during first half action in their boys' basketball in a Division 2 preliminary round game at Oliver Ames High School in Easton on Feb. 28.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffHunter Bischoff and Mimi Silverstein lay on top of a frozen Lake Morey and soaked up the sun while ice skating on an unseasonably warm Saturday in Fairly, Vt., on Feb. 10. Erin Clark/Globe StaffBoston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard brought the Celtics fans to their feet after hitting the second of his long three pointers as time expired at the end of the third quarter on against the Wizards on Feb 9. After a review the shot was ruled too late. Barry Chin/Globe StaffA visitor was obscured by crashing waves at the seawall on Ocean Street in Marshfield during the fast-moving nor’easter on Feb. 13.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff A child paused to place his cheek against an inflatable dinosaur inside The Church of the Presidents during Winterfest in Quincy on Feb. 19.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffBoston Bruins right wing Justin Brazeau (far right) celebrates his goal with Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and center Jesper Boqvist (center) in the second period at TD Garden on Feb. 19.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe StaffMechaelinda Clement squeezed the cheeks of her father, Maodlin Clement, while waiting to be seen by case workers at La Colaborativa in Chelsea on Feb. 20. La Colaborativa opened up its doors on Tuesday for migrant families who have been staying in an overflow shelter in Cambridge. Erin Clark/Globe StaffA gull flew by Brant Point Light in Nantucket during the height of the snowstorm on Feb. 13Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffThe MIAA’s Meet of Champions was held at the Reggie Lewis Center on Feb 24. Cameron Walter from Brookline High School exalted as he crossed the finish line winning the 600 meters.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffA man walked through "the cage," the central part of the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, believed to be the oldest continuously operating jail in the country.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffMary Muiruri, a family friend, listened to a service in support of Margaret “Maggie” Mbitu's family at Grace Anglican Church in Bridgewater on Feb. 8. Mbitu's deceased body was found in a car at a Logan Airport parking lot. Her boyfriend, Kevin Kangethe, has been charged with her murder.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffBoston Auxiliary Bishop Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa blessed a youth during communion at his Mass of Episcopal Ordinations at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston on Feb. 3. Pope Francis named the Brazilian priest, who has served at parishes in Cambridge and Lowell, as auxiliary bishop to assist Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley. Craig F. A pedestrian dashed across the street as waves flooded the street in Revere during the nor'easter on Feb. 13.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffThe jury found Emanuel Lopes guilty on Feb. 16 at Norfolk County Superior Court in the 2018 murder of Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna. His widow Cindy reacted as the verdict was read. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffSophia Petrenko, 4, wrapped a Ukrainian flag around her shoulders while standing with others in front of the Parkman Bandstand on Feb. 24 to mark the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Erin Clark/Globe Staff