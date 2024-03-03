GOP’s Larry Hogan looms large over Maryland Democratic Senate forum

But even lesser-known candidates framed themselves as an alternative to sending Hogan, who left two terms in office with high job approval ratings, to help tip the razor-thin balance of power in the chamber toward Republicans.

The former governor - and his recruitment for the seat by top GOP leaders - was mentioned three times in the first 10 minutes and in closing arguments. The leading Democrats revealed little daylight between their stances on key issues such as abortion access, the death penalty and minimum wage as they courted a packed auditorium in Maryland’s vote-rich Montgomery County.

At a Maryland Democratic forum for U.S. Senate hopefuls Saturday afternoon, the prospect of Republican Larry Hogan on the ballot loomed large.

“We need a Democrat, not Larry Hogan,” said candidate Brian Frydenborg, a journalist who has never held public office.

Over the course of two hours, the seven candidates - six of them men - at the Women’s Democratic Club of Montgomery County invoked Hogan’s name in answers about abortion access, transportation funding and cross-party appeal.

He was brought up in the context of the Supreme Court justices, ending the filibuster, failed immigration reform, and as a reason to keep the competitive Democratic primary “clean.”

“At the end of the day, we have to beat Larry Hogan. We have to beat Mitch McConnell,” Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) said to the few hundred people gathered at a Silver Spring high school. “We need to come together behind the person who can beat Larry Hogan.”

Hogan’s last-minute entrance in February shook up the high-dollar contest that had become largely a race between Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks. It refocused Democrats on defending a deep blue state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 2 to 1 and the electorate has not sent a Republican to the Senate since 1980.

And within a week of his entrance, Hogan’s position on abortion became fodder for Maryland Democrats. Hogan said in February that he would not support a national abortion ban - sidestepping his vetoes of expanded abortion access while he was governor - and said he understands it is “an important and emotional issue” for women.

Alsobrooks brought up the remark as a key weakness for Hogan, adding that she would sponsor legislation to codify abortion rights in federal law.

“We do not need help with our emotions. We likewise do not need help with making our medical decisions,” she said.

The event - the third time the candidates have shared a stage - had to be stopped twice while disruptive protesters, calling for a cease-fire and an end to the killing in Gaza, were escorted out of the building. Alsobrooks and Trone each called for a cease-fire as deaths exceed 30,000, with Alsobrooks calling for a two-state solution and Trone saying “billions” need to be spent rebuilding Gaza.

Hamas and allied fighters took more than 250 people hostage during an Oct. 7 attack on Israel. More than 100 were freed in exchange for more than 200 Palestinian detainees during a November pause in fighting. Israeli authorities believe that more than 100 hostages remain in Gaza.

Even before Hogan entered, the Maryland contest already ranked fourth in terms of political ad spending among Democratic Senate primary races, according to analysis from the political tracking firm AdImpact.

Trone, who is self-funding his campaign and owns the national alcohol chain Total Wine & More, accounts for $21 million of the $21.3 million spent on political advertising last year by all Democrats in the race.

Alsobrooks, who has shored up much of the state’s political establishment, and Trone traded barbs both subtle and overt throughout Saturday’s event as the contest heats up headed toward the May 14 primary.

Trone challenged Alsobrooks, a former prosecutor, to more clearly explain how she shifted her position from seeking the death penalty as an attorney to opposing it now on the federal level. (She said people who kill children should be held to the toughest penalty available, and she now supports life without the possibility of parole.)

Alsobrooks challenged Trone on business lobbying in states where he operates liquor stores, saying he gave to Republican officials who don’t share his values, particularly on abortion. (Trone replied that he only donates to Democrats on the federal level, and he supports business activities in 30 states that provide jobs.)

She also said it’s “kind of comical” that he says he cannot be influenced because he does not accept political donations. She said he was “trying to buy this race” and “He’s a one-man super PAC. He doesn’t take money, he gives it.”

Trone defended his wealth, saying he grew up in a home without a toilet and recovered from a bankruptcy at 28 to build a national business. “I started over with zippo,” he said. “The fact that I became wealthy, I don’t apologize for that. … I’m putting my resources forward to try to make our country a better place.”

Hogan did not publicly weigh in on the forum. An hour after it concluded, Hogan posted on X a photo of his grandchildren at a suburban Maryland climbing gym, saying “their Pop-Pop is about to do a little climbing too!”

Trone and Alsobrooks showed the most unity in discussing ethics and appointment restructuring for the Supreme Court, with each saying that they are tired of Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, who was involved in the movement to try to overturn the 2020 president election.

“We’re tired of Clarence Thomas,” Alsobrooks said. “I’m so sick of his wife.” Trone jumped in: “We are in violent agreement on getting rid of Clarence Thomas’s wife. He can go right behind her.”

The other candidates at the forum were Steven Seuferer, Andrew Wildman, Marcellus Crews, and Robert Houton.