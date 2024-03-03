Trump faces Haley again in Washington, D.C. primary, a day after wins in Michigan, Missouri and Idaho

All 19 of the district’s delegates will be awarded to the candidate who receives a majority of the vote in the primary. Voting began Friday — with just one polling location, at the Madison Hotel in northwest Washington — and the polls will close at 7 p.m. today.

Former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina will face off Sunday in a Republican primary in Washington, D.C., a day after Trump easily swept Haley in nominating contests in Michigan, Missouri and Idaho, doubling his delegate count to 244. Haley did not earn a single delegate Saturday and remains at 24. A candidate needs 1,215 to clinch the Republican nomination.

But neither candidate will be there to watch the results roll in. Haley is maintaining her breakneck campaign schedule, visiting two states in New England on Sunday that will hold primaries Tuesday. After a rally in South Burlington, Vermont, this afternoon, she will head to Portland, Maine, for another this evening.

The frenzied pace at which Haley’s campaign is operating underscores just how little time left she has to make an impact. On Tuesday — aka Super Tuesday — she will face daunting challenges in the 15 states that will hold their nominating contests. Trump, the race’s dominant front-runner, has wide leads in both national polls and in upcoming states. Recent polls in Texas, for example, show him with about 80% support before Tuesday’s primary. He has a similar, if slightly smaller, lead in California.

Those numbers are not far off Saturday's results. Trump received nearly 85% of the vote in the Idaho caucuses and won every county in the Missouri caucuses. Last Tuesday, in the Michigan primary, he won 68% of the vote.

Trump has sought to move past the nominating process, highlighting his decisive victories and wide leads as reasons to ignore Haley. But on Saturday, he resumed taking shots at her during a rally in Richmond, Virginia, saying that Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a former House speaker, is “probably a little bit smarter” than Haley. In a speech in January, Trump appeared to confuse Pelosi and Haley.

Haley’s campaign, for its part, blamed her defeat in the Missouri caucuses on voter intimidation by Trump supporters, highlighting accounts from some Haley supporters of being booed and jeered at during the proceedings.

“Reports out of the Missouri caucus today show how the Republican Party under Donald Trump has become a shrinking party that bullies and rejects anyone who doesn’t take the MAGA oath of allegiance,” a campaign statement said.

