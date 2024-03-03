Sympathy for Navalny, hypocrisy over Assange

Since Alexei Navalny’s death in a Russian prison, he has been called “another martyr to democracy” (“US can honor Navalny’s memory by supporting Ukraine aid,” Editorial, Feb. 21), yet after recovering from an earlier poisoning meant to kill him, Navalny chose to return to Russia, a brave but reckless act with an unsurprising outcome. Response from US media has been an emotionally charged opportunity to call out the criminality of President Vladimir Putin and his brutal regime while calling on the Biden administration to send Ukraine weaponry, thus to honor Navalny’s memory.

Navalny had “worked tirelessly to expose Putin’s corruption,” knowing that criticizing the government is considered a crime in Russia. One would assume that informing the citizens of the United States of its war crimes would be unwelcome but permissible. Not so. Our country has hounded WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for the past dozen years and is now attempting to extradite him to stand trial on espionage charges (“Assange starts final legal battle to avoid extradition,” Page A3, Feb. 21). Former president Donald Trump reportedly even sought his execution when he was in office.