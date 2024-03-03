‘Two-party doom loop’? More like one party tying us in knots

Lee Drutman and Farbod Faraji are wrong on two points in their Feb. 23 op-ed, “The two-party doom loop.” First, I would say we have a one-party doom loop in this country because the GOP is no longer interested in governing. Democrats agreed to an immigration plan essentially written by conservative Republican Senator James Lankford. House Republicans blew it up. The authors note that “there has been some notable progress on important issues … such as the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.” The infrastructure measure passed the House by 22 votes, with 13 Republicans in favor. The CHIPS and Science Act passed by 56 votes, with 24 Republicans in favor. Both would have passed without any Republican votes.

Second, multiparty systems are not a panacea for solving polarization, as seen in both Israel and Britain. We see there, and in other countries with a parliamentary system, that the center parties need to add extremist parties to create a majority coalition, and then are beholden to those extremists.

We need to call out toxic partisanship, but it is not a two-party problem.

Rick Shea

Cohasset





Collapse of the Ukraine aid/immigration bill speaks volumes

In “The two-party doom loop,” Lee Drutman and Farbod Faraji rightly bemoan the decline of congressional dealmaking, but the compelling case study they offer about the collapse of the combined Ukraine aid/immigration deal negotiated by Republican Senator James Lankford fails to prove their point.

Note that Drutman and Faraji do not cite an agreement that collapsed due to dissension among Democrats, notwithstanding the internal divisions within that party that were so ably detailed by reporter Tal Kopan in her front-page story in the same edition of the Globe (“Gaza focus leaves progressives’ other causes on back burner”).

Drutman and Faraji engage in false balance, otherwise known as bothsidesism, when it’s the unwillingness of so many Republicans, especially those in the House, to carry out the basic functions of government that lies at the core of the failure of Washington to address the cascading challenges we confront at home and abroad.

Mark S. Sternman

Somerville