Colleges made standardized tests optional for admissions. Did it work?

Now colleges should reexamine those policies, figure out if they worked, and make changes if warranted. That analysis will look different for each school, and colleges should figure out the impact of policies on their particular student body. Is the class more or less diverse with a standardized test requirement or without it? Are admitted students more or less prepared to succeed?

When the pandemic forced the cancellation of SATs in 2020, most colleges were forced to make the submission of standardized test scores optional for admissions. That led to a widespread social experiment as colleges that previously required standardized tests decided to forgo the requirement indefinitely, often in hopes that it would increase campus diversity .

Out of about 2,300 accredited colleges, more than 1,900 are test-optional, which means students can decide whether to submit their scores, and a small number (around 80) will not consider test scores even if submitted, according to FairTest, an advocacy group that is critical of standardized tests.

Dartmouth, Yale University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are the most high-profile schools to adopt, then abandon, test-optional policies. These highly selective colleges found that standardized test scores were a strong predictor of college success and making test score submissions optional actually made admission harder for students from less privileged socioeconomic backgrounds.

Other schools, like Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Stonehill College, have gone the other way, launching pilot programs to make their schools test-blind, meaning admissions officers will not look at test scores. A majority of Massachusetts schools remain test-optional.

National research suggests that there is no one-size-fits-all policy.

At highly selective colleges, there is some evidence test-optional policies harm the less advantaged students they were intended to help. In an 18-page memo by a working group examining the role of standardized testing in Dartmouth’s admissions, researchers wrote that standardized test scores can help identify high-achieving, less advantaged applicants, and the test-optional policy was depriving some of those students of admission. For example, a student with a 1400 SAT score who chose not to submit their test score, thinking it was too low, might not realize that an admissions officer would consider that a significant achievement when the average score at the student’s high school is 1000.

The data suggest there were hundreds of less-advantaged applicants with scores of around 1400 who could have boosted their chances of acceptance by submitting their scores but who chose not to. The report also found that standardized test scores are more correlated with academic success at Dartmouth than high school GPA or class rank.

“Contrary to what some have perceived, standardized testing allows us to admit a broader and more diverse range of students,” dean of admissions and financial aid Lee Coffin wrote on Dartmouth’s website.

Dartmouth’s findings are consistent with studies from other highly selective schools, which found that high SAT/ACT scores are correlated with college academic success. And as Yale officials pointed out in announcing their policy shift, without standardized test scores, admissions officers focus on other factors that advantage wealthier students — advanced high school courses, enrichment activities, and letters of recommendation.

John Friedman, a Brown University economics professor, said test scores are particularly important for elite schools, where high school grades do not adequately distinguish top-performing students from one another. “The general pattern you see is test scores are more predictive of student outcomes the more selective you get,” Friedman said.

Of course, the SAT and ACT are not perfect measures. Plenty of research suggests high SAT scores are strongly correlated with household income. Wealthier students tend to have access to better schools, more enriching out-of-school activities, and better test preparation.

And the benefit of relying on standardized test scores appears lower for less selective schools. Research that encompasses a broad range of colleges suggests that high school GPA is more predictive than standardized test scores of college success. That research includes a 2020 study of Chicago public school graduates, a 2020 study of Milwaukee public school graduates, and a 2007 study of University of California students.

FairTest executive director Harry Feder said standardized testing measures a snapshot in time related to how a student performs academically under pressure. “There’s a broad array of things we want kids to bring to college and get out of college, and the SAT and ACT are very limited in scope,” Feder said. “It doesn’t measure deeper learning or thinking. It doesn’t measure your ability to communicate.”

One danger of testing requirements is they can turn off students with slightly lower test scores than an institution’s average from applying to a good school — and these are often Pell-eligible students, students of color, and first-generation college students. A 2021 study by a Vanderbilt University researcher looked at 100 schools that adopted test-optional policies between 2005 and 2015 and found the shift was tied to increases in enrollment by Pell Grant recipients (who are low income), students from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds, and women.

Stonehill College in Easton switched from test-optional to test-blind in 2020. Scott Seseske, associate vice president for enrollment management, said data showed that the best predictors for success at Stonehill were a student’s grades in high school and the rigor of their high school curriculum. Since test scores were not a primary factor in admissions, school officials decided to eliminate the stress related to testing. Since then, the number of applicants has increased. The school is attracting more first-generation students, Pell-eligible students, and students of color, although Seseske said Stonehill has taken other steps to diversify classes unrelated to testing.

With the evidence now available, colleges should all be doing a deep dive into their admissions data to determine what role test scores play. Standardized test scores should not be the be-all and end-all of college admissions, and admissions officers should think carefully about how they use scores in student evaluations. But particularly for the most selective schools, test scores can be a valuable piece of additional information.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.