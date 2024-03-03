City to launch pilot program to replace gas stoves with electric in Dorchester

Losing a pet is tough enough, but gas stoves also pose severe risks to people, especially children. A mounting body of research has documented significant indoor air pollution and negative health effects from gas stoves, which emit harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide, benzene, nitrogen dioxide, and formaldehyde. Last year, a study found gas stoves responsible for 15.4 percent of childhood asthma cases in Massachusetts. They can also leak methane, a potent greenhouse gas, even when they are turned off.

The stove nestling wasn’t just a harmless way for her cat to nap, Harrison realized when she found Bud lifeless on the couch. Her stove, which is powered by gas, had a leak, and her pet had inhaled the harmful toxins the appliance was emitting.

Darlene Harrison’s pet cat, Bud, used to frequent the cozy space under the kitchen stove in her Dorchester apartment, one of 44 units in the Talbot Bernard Homes community.

Soon, Harrison and dozens of other Dorchester residents will no longer rely on gas for cooking. Boston received $1 million in federal funding to retrofit 80 gas stoves to electric in two affordable housing communities, the Boston Housing Authority’s Franklin Field Apartments and Talbot Bernard Homes, which is run by the Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation. The residents in the historically underserved low-income communities are mostly Black and Latino.

The city will also partner with Boston University researchers, who will study the impact of the pilot program, which aims to combat the effects of climate change, health issues, and socioeconomic inequities all in one swing.

The researchers will examine the environmental and health effects of the stove replacements, said Dr. Jon Levy, who chairs BU’s environmental health department. They’ll start by conducting in-unit air quality assessments before the stoves are retrofitted, a baseline measure to compare with later.

They will also track the economic effects by monitoring utility bills to see how gas and electric prices fluctuate, along with medical bills to see whether the health benefits of improved air quality pay off.

In past modeling, researchers have found that swapping gas stoves for electric ones in the homes of asthmatic children could lead to yearly savings of “a couple hundred dollars” in health care costs, Levy said.

“My hypothesis is that we will see pretty good amount of air quality improvements and ... some appreciable monetary benefit from the health care system side of things,” Levy said.

There are “three different benefits” to the stove replacement project: environment, health, and equity, said Dr. Wynne Armand, a Harvard Medical School assistant professor and associate director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Center for the Environment and Health.

“We need to make these changes for the health of our community, but also our planet and environment,” Armand said. “Oftentimes, people who have less financial abilities, or who are renters and subject to landlord decisions, are left behind. So I see this as a move that actually is going to address all of these aspects.”

A city initiative will replace gas stoves with electric ones in the Talbot Bernard Homes apartment community in Dorchester. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Since the initiative was announced in January, Harrison, the Talbot Bernard Homes resident, has taken it upon herself to research the health benefits and potential cost differentials between gas and electric appliances. She said other residents worried about seeing steep increases in their electric bills, and some said they prefer the familiar gas method for cooking.

After comparing her current gas and electric rates, Harrison said she doesn’t think the electric bill will be too bad. And in her mind, a price uptick could be well worth the health benefits. She has chronic bronchitis and asthma, so the toxins emitted by her gas stove could be especially harmful to her — not to mention her pets.

“The gas is not healthy,” Harrison said.

Although her children have moved out, Harrison also explained to her neighbors that gas stoves could pose health risks for young children.

The city hopes to begin installations this summer following building assessments, said Oliver Sellers-Garcia, director of Boston Green New Deal. The stove replacements will come with upgrades to the general capacities of the apartment building’s electric infrastructure, expanding opportunities to electrify other appliances, such as laundry machines and heating systems.

Residents can choose either electric coil or induction stovetops, which use electromagnetism to warm cookware, turning pots and pans into their own heat source. Sellers-Garcia said he hopes to see “a lot of induction uptake” because of its benefits, which include faster temperature responses and more energy efficiency. Tenants whose stoves are revamped will also receive a small stipend as an incentive to make the eco-friendly switch.

“We want to see carbon emissions come down absolutely everywhere in the city, but we are really focused on putting our resources first in the most equitable way possible,” Sellers-Garcia said.

The city and its partners are doing this by directing the grant funds toward affordable housing units, then assessing the impacts on tenants to evaluate if more widespread electrification in city homes is justified and the best practices and procedures for implementation.

“We’re using federal funding to really create a model for how you can do this without disrupting occupants,” Sellers-Garcia said. “It’ll help everyone — both tenants and property owners — understand how to do this smoothly and in a way that makes people most comfortable and happy.”

Sellers-Garcia said there is a “small but noticeable barrier to entry” for switching to induction stoves, because of the impression that only certain types of pots and pans can be used. Because of this, retrofitted units will also receive new cookware conducive to cooking with induction stoves, and free cooking demonstrations will be open to the apartment communities — measures aimed to help residents with the transition to electric.

The environmental sell has not always been an easy one in places such as Talbot Bernard Homes that often “don’t have the luxury” of undertaking sustainability efforts, said Gail Latimore, executive director of Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation, the company that runs Harrison’s affordable apartment community. Instead, she said, most of their focus is frequently devoted to everyday concerns like child care and paying bills.

But with the electric stove transition, they’re approaching matters more holistically.

“We look at it from a perspective of how it might impact people’s health,” Latimore said. “And their pocketbooks.”

Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.