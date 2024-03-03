Chris Mortensen, ESPN’s longtime lead NFL reporter, dies at 72

Chris Mortensen, who spent more than three decades covering the National Football League as one of ESPN’s highest-profile reporters, died on Sunday morning.

Mortensen’s death at 72 was announced by his family.

He was diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer in January 2016, the same year he received the Pro Football Writers of America’s Dick McCann Award, given annually to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage. He also was honored during the Hall’s enshrinement ceremony that summer.