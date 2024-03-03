Chris Mortensen, ESPN’s longtime lead NFL reporter, dies at 72

Chris Mortensen, who spent more than three decades covering the National Football League as one of ESPN’s highest-profile reporters, died on Sunday morning.
Mortensen’s death at 72 was announced by his family.
He was diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer in January 2016, the same year he received the Pro Football Writers of America’s Dick McCann Award, given annually to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage. He also was honored during the Hall’s enshrinement ceremony that summer.
Mortensen retired following last April’s NFL Draft, choosing to “focus on my health, family, and faith,” he wrote when he announced the decision publicly in September.
He began working at ESPN in 1991, following a long stint at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The National. Mortensen remained active on social media into last week, when he saluted fellow reporting pioneer Peter King on his retirement.
“Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones.”
Every single tribute to Mort is the same. The sincerity, decency, kindness, professionalism and humanity of the man is referenced by every team, player and colleague.— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) March 3, 2024
Believe them all.
Chris Mortensen was a wonderful soul.