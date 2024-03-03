Knicks star Jalen Brunson departs game with non-contact knee injury

CLEVELAND — New York Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson had to be helped off the floor Sunday with a left leg injury sustained early in the first quarter against the Cavaliers.

Brunson, who averages 27.2 points per game, appeared to hurt himself while attempting a jump shot over Cleveland’s Isaac Okoro. Brunson came off a screen near the foul and raised up without any contact.

The 27-year-old Brunson immediately grabbed his left leg and fell to the floor. He sat for several moments before being helped to the locker room.