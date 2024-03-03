Warriors coach Steve Kerr champions the Celtics’ chances of winning it all this season

Kerr was asked before his team was beaten handily, 140-88 , at TD Garden for his thoughts on whether these Celtics have what it takes to win it all.

His most recent title was in 2022, when the Warriors topped the Celtics in the Finals in six games.

Steve Kerr was a member of five NBA championship teams as a player, and has since coached the Warriors to four more titles.

“Why not? They’ve been on the brink for six or seven years,” Kerr said. “Great organization. Always been really well coached. Continuity. They have everything that it takes. I think in this league it always requires some luck to win a championship. Sometimes things break your way, sometimes they don’t.

“The idea is to give yourself a chance as many times in a row as you can and they’ve done a great job of that. I think it’s just a matter of time that they break through. This is, I think, the best version of this team that I’ve seen.”

Kerr said the biggest difference between this year’s Celtics team and the one Golden State beat two years ago has been the additions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

“That’s two really high-level players added to what was already a great team,” Kerr said. “I think Jrue replaces a lot of what Marcus Smart gave Boston defensively and is an additional ballhandler and playmaker, and then Kristaps changes everything just with his floor spacing and overall offensive game. They’re very lethal.”

Mazzulla respects game

The Warriors entered Sunday’s matchup riding a three-game winning streak. They had won 13 of their last 16 games and were a game back of Dallas for eighth place in the West.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he hadn’t see much of a difference in the Warriors from the last time the teams played, a game Golden State won in San Francisco, 132-126, in overtime to improve to 13-14.

“I think they’re one of those teams regardless of who is in or who is out that has a DNA about them,” Mazzulla said. “They’re doing a tremendous job dominating the beginning of quarters, end of quarters, shot margin, and momentum plays.”

Joe Mazzulla was focused on his Celtics' game plan, not what style the Warriors were looking to play. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Mazzulla was asked how the Celtics can avoid the trap of trying to match the Warriors’ fast-paced, turnover-prone, 3-point heavy style.

“I think it’s just a matter of playing what our game is,” Mazzulla said. “I think it’s something that we’ve done pretty well. We’ve just played our game and then we’ve adapted based on how the game was going. So, I think it’s two teams willing to go outside the box on either end of the floor to generate advantages.

“At the end of the day it comes down to those things, like we can play fast if you take care of the basketball. We can defend at a high level especially if we hold them to one shot. It’s really about the game management, the momentum plays, and the things that go into the margins.”

Porzingis, Queta out

Porzingis, who is dealing with a left quad contusion, was downgraded from questionable to out for the game.

The center has played in 44 of 60 games. He’s averaging 20.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.

The Celtics were also missing backup center Neemias Queta, who was ruled out with a right knee hyperextension.

“I know he’s doing OK and I think he got positive results on it,” Mazzulla said. “I think it’s like a week or two thing. It’s nothing serious.”

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.