Feeling refreshed and healthy, Masataka Yoshida is ready to make an impact in his second season with the Red Sox

Yoshida hit .289 with a .783 OPS, 15 home runs, and 72 RBIs. That was fine on the surface, but the Sox were hoping he would be more of a game-changer.

Last season was a letdown for the 30-year-old outfielder, especially considering the five-year, $90 million contract it took to bring him to the Red Sox from the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League.

Yoshida had a .663 OPS in the second half with only five home runs as pitchers found the holes in his swing. He also wore down physically and proved to be a poor defender in left field.

Advertisement

There were valid reasons. Yoshida used significant energy and emotion helping Japan win the World Baseball Classic in late March. He then had to adapt to a new team, a new league, and a new country all at the same time.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The longer schedule and more arduous travel took a toll, as did the Sox falling out of contention. Yoshida had a .262 on-base percentage over his final 49 games.

“The at-bats were a lot different,” said Sox manager Alex Cora, who noted Yoshida also had a sore shoulder in the second half. “When he felt better, he got back to hitting the fastball.”

Cora doesn’t agree with the idea that Yoshida had a bad season, pointing out he was above average statistically at the plate overall while working through his new environment.

“It was his first season in the best baseball in the world,” Cora said Sunday.

But Yoshida agreed that this spring training has been much easier for him.

“More comfortable,” he said via translator Yutaro Yamaguchi. “I have a better sense of scheduling.”

It also has been a benefit to spend all of his time with the Red Sox. Last year Yoshida traveled from Japan to Fort Myers, back to Japan for the WBC, then to Miami for the final two rounds of the WBC before returning to Fort Myers.

Advertisement

“Now everything is getting ready for the season,” Yoshida said. “In that sense, I’ve been able to get locked in and focused on what I need to do.”

The Sox also created what they hope will be a smoother path this season.

They’re planning to use Yoshida primarily as a designated hitter with only occasional games in left field. He has yet to play the field in spring training, something that should change this week.

“We’ve got to be smart about this and he’s healthy and he’s in a good place,” Cora said. “Now we have to get him his at-bats.”

Yoshida was frequently used as a DH in Japan and after consulting with Orix officials, they feel confident he can be a more productive hitter when all he has to do is hit.

Yoshida will still have games in left field. But with Tyler O’Neill and Jarren Duran available as candidates to play there, there may not be much of a need.

Following the advice of the Sox training staff, Yoshida also worked over the winter on adding strength to help get him through the season and avoid the second-half slump.

“We’re all on the same page,” he said. “I knew what I needed to work on.”

Media in Japan also reported that Yoshida had jaw surgery to solve an issue that was causing him headaches.

Advertisement

Every Japanese player does not make the same adjustment to the majors. But former Yankees star Hideki Matsui and current Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki both showed significant improvement in their second seasons.

Ultimately, Yoshida is confident that Sox fans will see a better version of him than they did before.

“A lot of people outside the clubhouse will say stuff. But we truly believe in ourselves here,” he said. “I expect a better version of myself than last year. I’ve kept that mind-set.’

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.