Xaverian boys’ hockey rides fast start past St. John’s (Shrewsbury) and into Division 1 quarterfinals

It was Xaverian’s third win of the season over the 13th-seeded Pioneers (11-9-2).

Facing a St. John’s (Shrewsbury) squad without starting goaltender Dante Sousa because of injury, the fourth-seeded Hawks scored 42 seconds into the contest and skated to a 4-1 victory at the Canton Ice House.

CANTON — Xaverian could not have drawn up a better start to its second-round tournament game Sunday afternoon at the Canton Ice House.

The Hawks face No. 12 Franklin in the Division 1 quarterfinals Thursday night at Loring Arena in Framingham.

Colvin Callahan put the initial shot on Dylan Fanale from the right circle, and the rebound fell straight to Jack Fitzpatrick for his team-leading 14th goal of the season to send the sellout crowd into a frenzy before they could settle in.

“That gets the boys going, and that gets the whole arena going, and we were playing ahead the whole game,” said Fitzpatrick.

The duo also closed out the scoring with 4:56 left in the third when Fitzpatrick picked up a loose puck just inside the Hawks defensive zone and sent Callahan in for a breakaway.

The Hawks had Fanale (23 saves) in their crosshairs over the first 15 minutes, but the senior kept the Pioneers in the game, getting some help from the post on a Devin Gosciak bid, and then denied Jackson Morse and Fitzpatrick on the rebound on a two-on-one late in the period.

Xaverian (17-4-1) doubled its lead 5:41 into the second as Joe Von Handorf took a feed from Jesse Peck, went wide along the left board before cutting to the net and slipping a backhand through the five-hole for a 2-0 lead.

Jack O’Neil only needed 11 seconds to make it 3-0 with a shot from the left circle.

“Great net drive by Joe to take his guy wide and drive to the net and finding the five-hole, and Jack — I think the goalie was resetting — for Jack to get it there and place it there was awesome,” said Xaverian coach Dave Spinale.

Daniel Menyalkin scored the lone St. John’s goal on the power play with 6:49 left in the second.

Luke Gerardi rung the mask of Xaverian goalie Cole Pouliot-Porter (16 saves) midway through the third, but finding consistent zone time was difficult for the Pioneers, who spent the last 3:56 shorthanded.

Division 1 State

Xaverian 4, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 — Junior Colvin Callahan (1 goal, 2 assists), sophomore Jack Fitzpatrick (1 goal, 1 assist), junior Jackson Morse (2 assists), and senior Cole Pouliot-Porter (18 saves) led No. 4 Xaverian (17-4-1) to a second-round win at the Canton Ice House against the No. 13 Pioneers (11-9-2).

Division 2 State

Tewksbury 8, Plymouth North 1 — Sophomore forward Tyler Bourgea (2 goals, 1 assist) and senior Jeremy Insogna (2 goals) paced top-seeded Tewksbury (19-3-0) to a second-round home win at the Breakaway Ice Center against No. 16 Plymouth North (11-8-3).

Division 3 State

Somerset Berkley 6, Essex Tech 0 — Senior forward Jack Rothwell opened the scoring late in the first period for the No. 12 Blue Raiders (17-2-2). Junior defenseman Mason Sullivan and senior defenseman Aydn Marcos scored two minutes apart in the second period to break away from No. 5 Essex Tech (13-8-1) in the second round at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

Division 4 State

Ashland 6, Martha’s Vineyard 3 — The 24th-seeded Clockers (6-11-3) completed an upset as they defeated the eight-seeded Vineyarders, winning consecutive games for the first time this season. After ending the first period tied 1-1, the Clockers scored two quick goals at the start of the second period and never lost the lead after that.

Nantucket 3, Bourne 2 — Senior Ryan Davis scored the tying goal 4:38 into the third period, then added the winning strike six minutes later for the No. 2 Whalers (17-4-1) in a second-round win over No. 15 Bourne (14-7-1) at the Nantucket Ice Rink. Domenic Bonito and senior captain Ty Kelley scored in the second period for the Canalmen.

Girls’ hockey

Division 1 State

Peabody 2, Pope Francis 1 — Shirley Whitmore scored the winner with 6:10 to go, digging it out from a scrum in front of the net to send the ninth-seeded Tanners (18-4) into the quarterfinals where they face top-seeded Notre Dame (Hingham) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Eleni Spack opened the scoring for Peabody at Smead Arena in Springfield.

Division 2 State

Marshfield 4, Leominster 1 — Sophomore Sarah McIntyre netted a pair of second-period goals for the No. 11 Rams (14-8) in the second-round win over No. 27 Leominster (12-9) at The Bog. Junior Kayla Leonard and freshman Julia Lemire added goals.

Nauset/Monomoy 4, Sandwich 0 — Sophomore Julia Kipperman and senior captain Sienna Reeves scored in the first period for No. 4 Nauset/Monomoy (19-2-1), which got a shorthanded goal from junior forward Sophia Boucher and an empty-netter from sophomore Gaby Bassett in the second round against No. 13 Sandwich (11-11-2) at the Charles Moore Arena in Orleans. Nauset senior Olivia Avellar (34 saves) made 15 stops in the final period to secure a shutout. Nauset/Monomoy (19-2-1) clinches its first quarterfinals berth in program history and will face No. 5 Algonquin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Bog in Kingston. Sandwich finishes 11-11-2. “We’ve had two close games against Sandwich so I knew coming in, as we all did, that it was going to be a close game,” Avellar said. “I just wanted to help the team out the best I can and the only thing I can do at the end of the day is keep the puck out of the net and give us the best chance to win.”