One year later, Needham’s Henry Bickford secures elusive championship with Phillips Exeter (N.H.) boys’ basketball

“Last year at Needham, we lost the state championship,” said Bickford, a senior. “So it feels really good to get one especially with these guys.”

Sunday, Bickford could walk off the Knellar Athletic Center court at Clark University as a champion after scoring 17 points to help lead Phillips Exeter to a 60-42 victory over Phillips Andover in the NEPSAC Class A championship game.

Almost a year ago, Henry Bickford walked off the Tsongas Arena court in defeat after falling in the Division 1 state championship game to Worcester North as a member of the Needham High boys’ basketball team.

“These are all my best friends now. Living with them and spending every second with them, winning the championship with them, it’s the best feeling.”

Bickford scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half. Junior Tyler Bike (Bedford, N.H.) also finished with 17 points.

“Tyler has been such an inspirational player all year long,” Exeter coach Jay Tilton said. “We were pretty much a new team this year and he came in as a junior and took a leadership role right away . . . There was no doubt in my mind that he was going to have a big game for us tonight.”

NEPSAC Class B

Rivers 70, Millbrook 39 — For the third straight season, the Rivers boys’ basketball team can call itself champions.

Thanks to a 24-point MVP performance by Amir Lindsey, the top-seeded Red Wings claimed victory over No. 6 Millbrook (NY) in the NEPSAC Class B Championship game at Clark for their third straight title.

“It feels great,” said Rivers senior guard JJ Jones, the son of Boston College coach Joe Jones, who scored 7 points. “It’s our third one in a row too, so there is no better way to go out.”

Lindsey, a University of Albany commit, scored 13 of his 24 points in the second half.

“It’s hard for me to talk about Amir because I’ve known him for so long,” Rivers coach Keith Zalaski said. “He is always energetic, quick, competitive, and he is like a glue or a connector. He is just a special, special player.”

Andrew Aleksayenko (18 points) and Robert Fiore (11) also scored in double figures for the Red Wings (24-2).