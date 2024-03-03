Arlington’s Jack Sadowski finishes high school career by leading Kimball Union to its NEPSAC Elite 8 championship

Sadowski, a New Hampshire commit, increased his totals to 41 goals and 46 assists for the season. He scored the overtime winner in a 4-3 victory against Salisbury in the semifinal on Saturday.

The Wildcats (32-5-0) won their first Elite 8 championship since the 2019 season.

Senior Jack Sadowski, an Arlington native, tallied twice and added an assist as No. 2 Kimball Union defeated top-seeded Cushing, 4-1, to capture the NEPSAC Stuart/Corkery championship at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center on the campus of Harvard University.

“This is probably one of the best [wins] I’ve ever been a part of, one of the best teams that I’ve ever been a part of,” said Sadowski.

Senior Sam LeBrew, a St. Lawrence commit from Halifax, Nova Scotia, provided three assists and junior Corwith Simmers (Hailey, Idaho) recorded a goal and an assist as part of a dominant top line alongside Sadowski.

“They’re fierce competitors, they’re not just skilled players looking for offensive opportunities all the time,” said Kimball Union coach Tim Whitehead. “That’s how they train, that’s how they practice, and it translates into the game.”

Junior Blake McMeniman, a Revere resident, secured the win in net.

NEPSAC: Martin/Earl

Kent 3, Dexter Southfield 2 — Senior Gio DiGiulian (South Burlington, Vt.) scored his second goal of the game with 47.8 seconds remaining to win the Martin/Earl Large School championship for No. 5 Kent over No. 3 Dexter Southfield, 3-2, at Harvard’s Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

The championship is the third in five seasons for the Lions (18-8-2).

“Just to be able to build a legacy and plant our flag, it’s not just a one-off thing but we’re a team that’s there every year and competing for championships — that’s the part that I’m really proud of,” Kent coach Dale Reinhardt said.

DiGiulian, an assistant captain, collected a loose puck in the slot, turned, and fired into the lower left corner for the deciding goal. The Cornell commit scored a point in all but two games this season.

“For my money, he’s the best player in New England, no doubt,” Reinhardt said. “His name will get called this June by an NHL team somewhere and it’ll be deserved. He’s just a rock star.”

Sophomores Matthew Hines (Hingham) and Joe Marchi (Foxborough) scored for the Shields (19-10-2), who outshot the Lions, 45-18.

“Going forward, sometimes you’ve got to crawl before you can walk, as a team,” Dexter coach Dan Donato said. “I think our really good players learned a big lesson tonight. We’re excited about the future, we’ve got a lot of good guys coming back, and a couple good guys coming in, so hopefully we can get back to this game and have better results next year.”

NEPSAC: Piatelli/Simmons

Canterbury 3, Rivers 1 — In 1994, Padraic McCarthy was a senior on the first Saints squad to win a NEPSAC title. On Sunday at Harvard’s Bright-Landry Center, he guided his alma mater to its third — first since 1997 — on goals from sophomore Logan Martel, senior captain Ryan Stratton, and senior Sam Ciappa (empty-netter) in the Piatelli/Simmons (Small) championship over top-seeded Rivers.

On the heels of a 12-16-1 season, the Saints (20-10-2) righted the ship.

“A bunch of kids in there came last year, even though we struggled in terms of wins and losses, and bought into a program and a style of play,” McCarthy said. “What a difference a year makes.”

One was postgraduate Jackson Powers, a former standout at Woburn. Powers assisted on Stratton’s second-period goal, dishing a beautiful cross-crease pass on the man advantage for a tap-in from the doorstep.

“That’s the chemistry that we’ve been building all year,” Powers said. “I think we have a strong power play group of our top five kids, really skilled kids.”

For the Red Wings (19-10-1), who give significant minutes to an all eighth-grade line of Sam Pandolfo, Carter Meyer, and Finn Sears, will benefit from the title game experience..

“Overall, it was a great year for us,” Rivers coach Freddy Meyer said. “Going into the year, we knew that we were going to be young, a little inexperienced. For me as a coach, it’s all about development and making sure guys get better throughout the year. For us, that was the case. Guys slowly got better and better and we came together as a team and we just fell a little short today.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.