Noble & Greenough girls put cherry on top of dominant season with second-straight NEPSAC Class AA championship

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Gallagher said. “There are a lot of good coaches out there that have never been able to coach the kids I’ve been able to coach, and I’m just grateful.”

The top-seeded Bulldogs fended off a late rally from second-seeded Tilton (N.H.) to prevail, 66-57, at home and secure a second straight title. Gallagher, reflecting on the finality of one of the region’s most dominant rosters in recent memory, was overwhelmed with gratitude.

There were plenty of happy tears shed by the Noble & Greenough girls’ basketball team after winning the NEPSAC Class AA championship game Sunday, but no one was more emotional than coach Alex Gallagher.

Advertisement

Nasi Simmons earned tournament MVP honors, but in typical Nobles’ fashion, the production came from everywhere. Grace Oliver led with 14 points, Simmons added 13, and Jasmyn Cooper and Christina Pham had 12 each.

“We play for each other,” Simmons said. “We all know we have each other’s back. There’s so much love behind it.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

It was all smiles for Nobles after they secured back-to-back Class AA crowns. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Bulldogs’ balance and two-way energy defined a 31-17 first half. Their four seniors took turns with hustle contributions. Oliver sent back an emphatic chasedown block to get the crowd fired up. Simmons attacked the offensive glass, Tahira Muhammad earned free throws with her drives, and Tori Balser capitalized on full-court pressure with a big steal.

Cooper, the Independent School League MVP, was the X-factor and primary defender against Tilton star guard Ahnay Adams. A Miami commit ranked No. 39 in her class nationally by ESPN, Adams didn’t score until 24 seconds remained in the first half.

“Ahnay’s an unbelievable player; I have so much respect for her and for them,” Gallagher said. “But we have Coop, and other people don’t, and that really differentiates us.”

Dedham MA 3/3/24 04SCHGHOOP Noble and Greenough School Ashley Dinges (23) drives to the basket on Tilton School Brooke Muller (22) during second half of their NEPSAC Class AA Championship Game at Noble and Greenough School. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Nobles (29-1) had size and active hands across the lineup, plus Cooper at the point of attack. That helped force turnovers and tough shots when Adams, a New Bedford native, launched her power drives. In a span of 30 hours, the 6-foot-1-inch Cooper admirably defended Adams and Dexter Southfield’s Orlagh Gormley — two explosive athletes and her AAU teammates on the MCW Starz.

Advertisement

“I know them both very well; they both have specific tendencies that they might not even know they have,” Cooper said. “They’re two completely different players. You just really have to lock in on their tendencies.”

The Bulldogs dissected the Rams (28-3) with pick-and-roll scoring in the third quarter, highlighted by interior buckets from Oliver, to lead by as many as 18. Adams drained a corner 3 at the third-quarter buzzer to cut the deficit to 51-40, signaling an impending Rams rally. She continued to surge in the fourth quarter and finished with 17 points.

Colleen Phiri (12 points) drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to cut the deficit to 61-56 with 1:05 remaining. But Nobles stayed calm and Pham drilled her second clutch 3 in as many days to help seal the win.

Nobles sent off a prolific senior class on a high note. Oliver will play at Colorado, Simmons at Columbia, and Muhammad at Dartmouth. Balser is a Harvard lacrosse recruit.

Though the Bulldogs will return plenty of talent, they understand the special nature of this star-studded squad.

“They leave a legacy as powerful as any class, if not more powerful than any class we ever had,” Gallagher said. “I’m devastated that they’re graduating, but like I said, it’s all gratitude.”

Advertisement

Division Class A

Loomis Chaffee (Conn.) 47, Kent 39 — Ke’iara Odume scored a game-high 19 points and Alicia Mitchell added 15 as top-seeded Loomis Chaffee won the NEPSAC Class A championship at Nobles. Brennan Doran led No. 3 Kent with 18.

Division Class B

St. George’s 57, Beaver Country Day 28 — With 15 points from Mia Fiore and 12 from Laura Johnson-Shedd, top-seeded St. George’s cruised to a NEPSAC Class B championship at Nobles. Jessie Silk led No. 2 Beaver Country Day with 12 points.

Division Class C

Wilbraham & Monson 55, Brewster Academy 39 — The stage wasn’t too big for sophomores Cat Ravosa (15 points) and Selah Prignano (13 points), who powered top-seeded Wilbraham & Monson to a NEPSAC Class C championship at Nobles. Charlotte Hinchey led No. 2 Brewster with 10 points.

Division Class D

Rocky Hill Country Day 59, Vermont Academy 52 — Freshman Addie Mahar paced second-seeded Rocky Hill (R.I.) to a NEPSAC Class D championship at Nobles despite No. 4 Vermont Academy getting 16 points from Meg Albee and 15 from Ty’Lah Washington.

Globe correspondent Brendan Kurie contributed to this report.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.