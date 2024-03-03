Third time’s the charm as Noble & Greenough gets past Williston Northampton to claim 11th NEPSAC girls’ hockey championship

Galvanized by an announcement earlier in the week that legendary coach Tom Resor wouldn’t be retiring after more than 800 wins and 38 seasons, Nobles put the finishing touches on an unbeaten season with a 3-1 win at Omni Rink in the Chuck Vernon Division final, the program’s 11th NEPSAC championship, and first since 2020.

Not on its own sheet of ice. Not with an unblemished record on the line.

Eliminated by Williston Northampton in each of the last two postseasons, the Noble & Greenough girls’ hockey team wasn’t about to allow the Wildcats skate away with a third straight title.

Senior goaltender Anya Zupkofska, a Braintree resident who will play at Brown, was named the tournament’s MVP for Nobles (27-0-4) after keeping Williston Northampton (21-4-2) off the scoreboard until the third period.

“It felt great to win at home,” said Zupkofska, who made 30 saves in the win.

Nobles's Francie Ames takes a shot with pressure from Williston Northampton's Violet Caroll. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Nobles scored its three goals in various ways: a power-play goal from eighth-grader Catherine McCool (Foxborough) in the first, a shorthanded strike from Connecticut College commit Sophia Levering (Westwood) late in the second, and a five-on-five tally from Boston College commit Olivia Maffeo (Canton) in the third.

“I’m looking forward to coming back, it’s such a fun group,” Resor said. “This group was just so determined.”

Riley Stocker had the lone goal for the Wildcats at 10:43 of the third period.

Calleigh Brown of Nobles battles Camille Armaganian of Williston Northampton for control of the puck. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Division Patsy Odden (Large)

BB&N 1, Dexter Southfield 0 — The fourth-seeded Knights shut out the No. 3 Shields at Omni Rink to claim their second NEPSAC crown in the last three seasons, after also blanking DS in their season opener on Dec. 1.

Senior goaltender Alexsa Caron, a Dracut resident committed to Stonehill College, was named the tournament’s MVP for BB&N after posting a 33-save shutout.

Knights coach Ed Bourget, a 1996 graduate of the school, said the entire season was dedicated to the memory of Alison Powers, a 1995 graduate of BB&N who passed away from breast cancer just prior to the start of the season.

“We lost some friends along the way, it was different,” Bourget said.

Savana Littlewood (Braintree) scored the lone goal, just 4:15 into the first period.

Buckingham Browne & Nichols School players and their head coach, Ed Bourget, celebrate their 1-0 victory over Dexter Southfield for the NEPSAC Patsy Odden Large School title in Dedham. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Division Dorothy Howard (Small)

New Hampton 2, Groton 1 — Caroline Thomas wrapped around the winning goal at 14:19 of the third period as the Huskies (17-6-6) secured their second straight Dorothy Howard division title at the expense of the Zebras (17-6-2) at Nobles. Reese Luber (Norwood) scored a power-play goal for New Hampton to open the scoring at 14:19 of the second period before Tina Scalese (West Boylston) tied it 1:59 into the third. New Hampshire commit Julia Loughlin (Scituate) assisted on both goals for the Huskies.

Globe correspondent Lenny Rowe also contributed.