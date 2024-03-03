Revolution lack finishing touch as Toronto swipes MLS home opener at Gillette

Longtime Italian national teamer Lorenzo Insigne’s deft chip over Revolution goalkeeper Henrich Ravas in the 27th minute was enough to give Toronto its first road victory since August 2022 — it was 0-13-4 away from home a year ago, replacing former US national team coach Bob Bradley with John Herdman last summer. New England, meanwhile, was 12-2-4 in MLS play at Gillette last season, including its playoff ouster.

The New England Revolution, playing their MLS home opener in front of an announced crowd of nearly 30,000, struggled to finish their chances and were beaten by Toronto FC, 1-0, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts were without both the injured Bobby Wood and Giacomo Vrioni, who was suspended because of his red card in last Saturday’s loss at D.C. United. Forced to shuffle up front, new coach Caleb Porter put Tomás Chancalay at striker and kept in Carles Gil, who was removed at halftime of Thursday’s CONCACAF Champions Cup victory with a tight Achilles’.

The Revolution came out strong and active, but squandered their best chances and were denied a potential penalty in the 22nd minute. Esmir Bajraktarevic went down in the penalty area after Toronto’s Deybi Flores stepped on his left foot, but no call was made by the match’s replacement referee Wesley Costa — the empasse between the league and officials’ union continues.

A penalty was again denied on review, with video showing Flores knocked the ball away before he made contact with Bajraktarevic.

Not five minutes later, Toronto took the lead. Federico Bernardeschi took the ball near the right corner of the penalty area, switched to his left foot, and had a shot blocked by New England’s Dave Romney. The ball caromed across the box to Insigne, who just missed the post with a screamer earlier in the half. Given space to work by Andrew Farrell and spying Ravas slightly off his line at the near post, Insigne lofted beyond Ravas’s reach and into the far side netting.

It was Toronto’s first goal of the year after it opened with a scoreless draw at FC Cincinnati last Sunday. Their 26 goals in 34 MLS matches last season tied for worst in the league.

With Toronto folding into its defensive shell, New England dominated possession the rest of the way, ending with 23 shots offered to Toronto’s eight and all 11 corners awarded in the match. The Revolution didn’t force Toronto keeper Sean Johnson into a second-half save until the 72nd minute, however, and Matt Turner’s backup at the 2022 World Cup was up to the challenge.

He stretched to the top corner to keep out Carles Gil’s curler from 25 yards in the 72nd, denied Nacho Gil’s header in the 80th, but was at his best three minutes into stoppage time. Carles Gil fed from deep left in the penalty area back toward the middle, Chancalay touching on to a closing Matt Polster. Polster carried to the top of the box and fired low toward the bottom corner.

Johnson, who’d been leaning left, reacted back across his body and got a right hand on the shot, which flew harmless over the crossbar.

The Revolution are back to Champions Cup play Wednesday — part of a run of eight games in 26 days to begin the season — when they host Central American Cup champions Liga Deportiva Alajuelense in the first leg of their Round of 16 meeting. (They’ll again be without Vrioni, who accumulated two yellows in the opening round.) Their next MLS match is Saturday at Atlanta United.