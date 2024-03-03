Heavy rains force Monday finish for PGA tournament in Florida

Eckroat was the leader at 15 under through seven holes, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen — who roared up the leaderboard by opening his round with six consecutive birdies on his way to an 8-under-par 63. He finished at 14-under 270, and now waits to see what’ll happen.

A Monday finish awaits in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the final round was interrupted by thunderstorms that brought nearly 2 inches of rain in a hurry Sunday afternoon and forced everyone off the course for 3½ hours.

Austin Eckroat left PGA National with a share of the lead Saturday. He left with the outright lead Sunday. He’ll have to come back Monday to finish the job.

Van Rooyen is alone in second, and Jake Knapp — the winner last week in Mexico — was 5 under on his day through 15 holes, ending Sunday at 13 under and alone in third, two shots back.

Billy Horschel (5 under through 17) was in the group at 12 under, along with Keith Mitchell (65), Shane Lowry (who completed five holes), and Alex Noren (who completed 12 holes).

Van Rooyen started the day tied for 31st and seven shots off the 54-hole lead that was shared by Lowry, David Skinns, and Eckroat — but needed only eight holes to catch them. He was 8 under on the day through 11 holes and the outright leader when the rain came, but even par following the restart.

“Being that far back, you know you have to make a run at it,” van Rooyen said. “The course is playing so soft right now. Getting off to a great start was awesome, but the rain delay probably didn’t help me much. I had so much momentum.”

And plans to play in the Seminole Pro-Am on Monday morning might have to be on hold; PGA National might be where he heads instead, just in case.

“I think it’ll be a good idea to keep an eye on it,” van Rooyen said.

Play was suspended at 12:50 p.m. with six twosomes yet to begin the round and 50 minutes before the final group — Lowry and Skinns — were scheduled to tee off. The longer the delay went, the more a Monday finish was inevitable, with sunset happening at 6:23 p.m.

“We had to suspend because it became too dangerous,” PGA Tour rules official Mark Dusbabek told Golf Channel. “The system came right up overhead. Lightning struck three miles away so we had to suspend and get the players to safety and the spectators.”

The delay lasted about 3 1/2 hours. Play resumed at 4:18 p.m.

Byeong Hun An shot a 6-under 65 to finish at 10-under 274, jumping from a tie for 48th to begin the day to a tie for 16th when the day ended. Also at 10 under: Rory McIlroy, who got done by putting out about 10 minutes after the horn that suspended play for darkness blared.

Hannah Green celebrates her victory following a birdie putt on No. 18 at the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. Andrew Redington/Getty

LPGA — Hannah Green made a stunning 30-foot birdie at the final hole to clinch a one-stroke victory over Celine Boutier at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Green made birdies on the final three holes in a final-round 67 for a 13-under 275 at Sentosa Golf Club.

It was the 27-year-old Australian’s fourth LPGA title, and first since the JM Eagle LA Championship last year.

“I knew on the greens I needed to be aggressive and make sure I got the putt past the hole versus leaving them short,” said Green after her dramatic finish.

Boutier (67), who had said Saturday she was attending Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert as “a nice way to relax” for the final round, seemed destined to win Sunday as she pulled two strokes clear in the final stages.

Boutier, who won four titles last season, including wins at the Women’s Scottish Open and the Evian Championship for her first major title, finished at 12 under 276.

“I think I played a lot better than yesterday which was really positive. I feel like I made some putts and I gave myself a lot of chances,” said Boutier. “So I’m very satisfied with my round and it was great to even have a thought of making it a playoff.”

Yuna Nishimura (66) had six birdies in a blemish-free final round to end up at 9-under 279 and in a four-way tie for third with Brooke Henderson (68), Mi Hyang Lee (67), and Nasa Hataoka (69).

Overnight leader Ayaka Furue of Japan had a disappointing round of 3 over as she slipped to a tie for eighth at 7-under 288 in the 66-player, no-cut tournament.

Also tied for eighth was two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko (71) and Patty Tavatanakit (67), who won last week’s LPGA event in Thailand.

Lydia Ko, who has 20 career wins, including two majors, shot 72 for a total of 1-over 289 and finished in a tie for 34th.

Two-time major winner Lilia Vu, who was tied for second after the first round, withdrew during the final round due to illness.

The tournament is the second of three straight weeks in Asia for the LPGA Tour. Next week the tour moves to China and the Blue Bay event on Hainan Island before heading back across the Pacific and to Palos Verdes, Calif., for its next tournament beginning March 21.

Joaquin Niemann poses with his trophy after winning the LIV event in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Francois Nel/Getty

LIV — Joaquin Niemann won his second title in three starts, closing with a 4-under 66 to capture the event in Saudi Arabia, a four-shot victory over Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Niemann has three wins in the last three months, starting with the Australian Open victory in December that allowed him to rejoin the European tour and eventually put him on the path toward getting invited to the Masters.

No one got closer than two shots of Niemann in the final round at Royal Greens. Oosthuizen was the last challenger until a bogey on the 16th hole. He shot 67, while Schwartzel had a 68.

Niemann finished at 17-under 193 and earned $4 million, giving him $8,162,000 in three LIV events this year.

Jordan Gumberg (left) poses with Luka van de Venne and the trophy after winning the SDC Championship in St. Francis Bay, South Africa. Stuart Franklin/Getty

European — Jordan Gumberg, an American ranked No. 669, was a surprise winner of the SDC Championship in St. Francis Bay, South Africa, when he beat Robin Williams in a playoff.

The final round only went to a playoff after Williams made double-bogey at the 17th hole to move to 12 under with Gumberg.

Gumberg, who started the day three shots off the lead, holed a birdie putt from around 15 feet at the second playoff hole for victory.

Gumberg shot 68 in the final round. Williams shot 69