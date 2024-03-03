fb-pixelMasataka Yoshida, Jason Alexander help Red Sox beat Blue Jays in spring training Skip to main content
spring training report

Sunday’s spring training report: Red Sox beat Blue Jays

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 3, 2024, 14 minutes ago
Masataka Yoshida tied Sunday's game for the Red Sox with an RBI, and Boston went on to beat the Blue Jays in Fort Myers, Fla.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

SCORE: Red Sox 3, Blue Jays 1

RECORD: 7-3-1.

BREAKDOWN: Masataka Yoshida had a game-tying RBI single in the sixth inning. Minor leaguers Nathan Hickey and Dalton Guthrie added RBI singles in the eighth. Jamie Westbrook scored two of the runs. Jason Alexander worked around a two-out single in the ninth inning for the save and yadda, yadda, yadda, the Sox have won three in a row.

NEXT: The Sox face the Tigers in Lakeland on Monday at 1:05 p.m. Josh Winckowski and Isaiah Campbell are among the pitchers making the long bus ride. Lefthander Tarik Skubal has the start for the Tigers.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.

