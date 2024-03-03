Sunday’s spring training report: Red Sox beat Blue Jays

BREAKDOWN: Masataka Yoshida had a game-tying RBI single in the sixth inning. Minor leaguers Nathan Hickey and Dalton Guthrie added RBI singles in the eighth. Jamie Westbrook scored two of the runs. Jason Alexander worked around a two-out single in the ninth inning for the save and yadda, yadda, yadda, the Sox have won three in a row.

NEXT: The Sox face the Tigers in Lakeland on Monday at 1:05 p.m. Josh Winckowski and Isaiah Campbell are among the pitchers making the long bus ride. Lefthander Tarik Skubal has the start for the Tigers.

