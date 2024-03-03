Warriors at Celtics: Boston takes aim at 11th straight win

The Celtics defeated the Mavericks 138-110 on Friday night, recording their 10th consecutive win. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 32 points in the victory.
Two winning streaks will be on the line when Golden State visits Boston on Sunday afternoon. The Warriors will enter the contest having won eight straight road games, most recently coming off a 120-105 victory over the Raptors on Friday night.
Golden State earned a 132-126 victory in overtime when it played Boston at home in the only meeting between the teams this season. Stephen Curry scored 33 points in the win, including a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds to play. The Warriors limited Tatum to 15 points.
Curry is questionable to play in Sunday’s game because of left knee bursitis.
Tipoff is at 3:30. Let’s get into it.
When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: ABC, WBZ-FM 98.5
WARRIORS
Season record: 32-27. vs. spread: 33-25, 1 push. Over/under: 30-29
Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 2-8
CELTICS
Season record: 47-12. vs. spread: 30-27, 2 pushes. Over/under: 29-30
Last 10 games: 10-0. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 5-5
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Golden State 119.1, Boston 121.0
Points allowed per game: Golden State 116.8, Boston 110.2
Field goal percentage: Golden State .472, Boston .486
Opponent field goal percentage: Golden State .467, Boston .448
3-point percentage: Golden State .379, Boston .384
Opponent 3-point percentage: Golden State .352, Boston .349
Stat of the day: Friday’s matchup against the Mavericks was the 22nd time Tatum has scored at least 30 points in a game this season.
Notes: Six other Celtics players scored in double figures on Friday night. Jaylen Brown had 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis finished with 24. ... The Celtics, who are averaging 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, connected on 21 of their 43 3-point attempts (48.8 percent) in the win against Dallas. ... Tatum had five 3-pointers and Porzingis finished with four. ... Curry scored a team-high 25 points in Golden State’s Friday night victory. Jonathan Kuminga was held scoreless in the opening quarter but finished with 24 points, and Draymond Green grabbed 13 rebounds.
