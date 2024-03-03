Warriors at Celtics: Boston takes aim at 11th straight win

The Celtics defeated the Mavericks 138-110 on Friday night, recording their 10th consecutive win. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 32 points in the victory.

Two winning streaks will be on the line when Golden State visits Boston on Sunday afternoon. The Warriors will enter the contest having won eight straight road games, most recently coming off a 120-105 victory over the Raptors on Friday night.

Golden State earned a 132-126 victory in overtime when it played Boston at home in the only meeting between the teams this season. Stephen Curry scored 33 points in the win, including a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds to play. The Warriors limited Tatum to 15 points.