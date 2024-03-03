Hamas confirms Cairo truce talks, seeks Israeli concessions

“We are keen to achieve a result that satisfies our people,” Osama Hamdan said in a statement issued by the media center of Hamas, which rules Gaza and is considered a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

(Bloomberg) — A Hamas delegation is heading to Cairo to outline the group’s position on cease-fire talks with Israel that may lead to the release of hostages and the influx of more aid into Gaza, a senior official said.

AFP reported that a cease-fire may be secured “within 24 to 48 hours” if Israel accepts Hamas’ demands, citing a senior Hamas official it didn’t identify.

US officials said Saturday that Israel has essentially agreed to a six-week cease-fire if Hamas commits to handing over hostages categorized as vulnerable, including women, the ill or injured, and the elderly. The agreement could take effect immediately if Hamas agrees to their release, the officials added.

More than 130 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza, about 30 of whom are believed to be dead. The fighting began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants infiltrated southern Israel and killed some 1,200 people as well as capturing scores of Israelis and taking them to Gaza.

Since then, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed under heavy Israeli air and ground bombardment, according the Hamas Health Ministry.

Reports Saturday said Israel was seeking information on how many hostages were still alive. A Hamas leader who wasn’t identified told the UK-based Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Sunday that the details would only be delivered for “a big price,” according to the Times of Israel.

While the US said what is needed now was for Hamas to agree to the conditions set, a senior Hamas official told AFP that a truce would only be secured if Israel accepts its demands, which include the return of the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza, and the increase of humanitarian aid.