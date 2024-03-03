South Korea’s homemade satellite relays images of Pyongyang, says Yonhap News Agency

(Bloomberg) — South Korea’s first homemade spy satellite has transmitted images of central Pyongyang, North Korea, in one of its earliest missions since being launched late last year, Yonhap News Agency reported Sunday.

The test transmissions of the images, which are “good” resolution after calibration, also show boats docked at ports, Yonhap said, quoting an unidentified government source. South Korea’s defense ministry declined to confirm the transmissions.