Medical plane carrying Norway’s king lands in Oslo, a day after he received a pacemaker in Malaysia

He underwent surgery at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital on Saturday to implant a temporary pacemaker due to a low heart rate, according to the royal house.

Europe’s oldest reigning monarch was hospitalized for an infection during a private vacation on the northern resort island of Langkawi, the royal house said last Tuesday.

OSLO, Norway — An airplane carrying Norway’s King Harald V arrived in Oslo on Sunday, a day after he was implanted with a pacemaker while on holiday in Malaysia.

Norwegian media outlets said Harald traveled to Malaysia with his wife, Queen Sonja, to celebrate his 87th birthday.

A Scandinavian Airlines medical evacuation plane, which took off from Oslo on Thursday, arrived in Langkawi on Friday. The Boeing 737-700 aircraft has previously been used as a flying ambulance.

According to Flightradar24, the same plane departed from Langkawi on Sunday headed for Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, from where it traveled on to Oslo Airport.

The Norwegian royal house confirmed the king's arrival and said he would be admitted to the Oslo hospital Rikshospitalet. Harald will remain on sick leave for the next two weeks, during which Crown Prince Haakon will assume the monarch's duties, the palace said.

According to Norwegian news agency NTB, which cited information from Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the king's transport back to Norway cost an estimated 2 million Norwegian kroner ($190,000), which will be taken from the defense budget.

The aging Norwegian monarch has suffered from frail health over the past few years, and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment on numerous occasions. Harald, who has been seen using crutches, had an operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being hospitalized with breathing difficulties.

Harald has repeatedly said he has no plans to abdicate, unlike his second cousin Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who stepped down earlier this year.

Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial and he holds no political power. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.