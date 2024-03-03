Teenager arrested by Swiss police on suspicion of stabbing an Orthodox Jewish man

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing and critically wounding an Orthodox Jewish man on the streets of Zurich, Swiss police said Sunday.

Zurich police said in a statement that they suspect antisemitism as the motive in the stabbing attack that occurred Saturday evening.

Police said they received a report of an argument involving several people at 9:35 p.m. According to their initial findings, the perpetrator attacked the 50-year-old man “and critically injured him with a stabbing weapon.”