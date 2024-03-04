Sinéad O’Connor estate outraged by Donald Trump’s use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at rallies

Sinéad O’Connor’s estate has issued a fiery statement asking Donald Trump to stop playing her 1990 hit song “Nothing Compares 2 U” at his campaign events.
The estate for the Irish singer-songwriter released a statement on Monday demanding that “Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.” According to Variety, “Nothing Compares 2 U” was recently played at campaign events in Maryland and North Carolina.
“It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at his political rallies,” the statement read. “It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil.’”
The estate for O’Connor, who died at the age of 56 at her London home in July, noted the singer’s “fierce moral code” and “decency towards her fellow human beings” as reasons for opposing the Trump campaign’s use of the song.
Many artists have denounced Trump over the years for playing their songs at his rallies, including Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, the Rolling Stones, Adele, Elton John, and Neil Young, as well as the estate of Tom Petty.
Johnny Marr, former guitarist of the Smiths, took to X (formerly Twitter) in January to share his outrage over Trump using the band’s 1984 song “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” during a rally in New Hampshire.
“Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass,” Marr wrote on X. “Consider this s*** shut right down right now.”
