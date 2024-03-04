Sinéad O’Connor estate outraged by Donald Trump’s use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at rallies

Sinéad O’Connor’s estate has issued a fiery statement asking Donald Trump to stop playing her 1990 hit song “Nothing Compares 2 U” at his campaign events.

The estate for the Irish singer-songwriter released a statement on Monday demanding that “Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.” According to Variety, “Nothing Compares 2 U” was recently played at campaign events in Maryland and North Carolina.

“It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at his political rallies,” the statement read. “It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil.’”