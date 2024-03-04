This week’s TV: An early start to the Oscars, Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen,’ and an Xfinity annoyance

Smart Resume is a wonderful feature for Xfinity customers (of which I am one). When you record certain shows via your DVR such as “Saturday Night Live,” then watch them later, you can very easily fast forward through the commercial break. You simply press fast forward, and the Smart Resume feature automatically and conveniently brings you ahead to the very beginning of the show’s next segment.

I recently wrote about streaming’s growing affection for advertising, now that the streaming industry is no longer expanding as much as it did during its first 10 years. A few people wrote to me about a related advertising phenomenon, this one on cable, specifically Xfinity: the Smart Resume double-cross.

March 4-10

Or it should do that. For at least a few months now, Smart Resume has been bringing viewers not to the next segment of the show but to 30 seconds or so before. So you wind up having to watch about 30 seconds of ads before the show resumes.

I thought it was a problem with my TV set-up somehow, but after hearing from Xfinity subscribers last week and looking at the Xfinity Community Forum (see the complaints here), I can see that others are having the same negative experience. Is there something wrong with Xfinity’s tech, or is it intentional, to get more eyes on some of the ads? Hmm.

It’s enraging, regardless, especially given the prices people are paying for their cable service. You’re led to believe you have this convenient feature, and that you can dodge one of the more annoying aspects of ad-supported TV — the loud commercials — but then you’re more or less tricked into submitting to some of them.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. Seeing one of its own in the running — that is, a too-long, star-filled event featuring bad decisions — the Oscars will most likely give the best picture award to “Oppenheimer.” (Yes, that’s a knock.) The telecast, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, is starting earlier this year — Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC — in an effort to make the night a little less grueling for viewers. (Here’s a strange promo for the Oscar-cast, with Kimmel including one of his trademark Matt Damon disses.) Performers will include Ryan Gosling (singing “I’m Just Ken”), Jon Batiste, and Billie Eilish, and presenters will include Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michelle Yeoh, Zendaya, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, and John Mulaney.

From left: Joely Richardson, Theo James, Jasmine Blackborow, Chanel Cresswell, and Daniel Ings in Netflix's "The Gentlemen." Christopher Rafael/Netflix

2. Director Guy Ritchie has adapted his 2019 movie “The Gentlemen” into an eight-episode series. The idea is that an English aristocrat — played by Theo James of “The White Lotus” and “Divergent” — inherits his late father’s massive country estate, unaware that it’s housing a weed empire. He is not especially displeased. (Trailer here.) The show, which premieres Thursday on Netflix, also stars Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kaya Scodelario.

3. Politics. Super Tuesday is upon us, when more than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries will be awarded. Of course we already know who the front-runners are — but there will be mass coverage and analysis on TV that night. Then, on Thursday at 9 p.m., on all the networks and news channels, President Biden will deliver his third State of the Union Address to a joint meeting of Congress.

4. They don’t call it Father Nature. “Queens” is a seven-episode docuseries that profiles various matriarchies and female leaders in the natural world and how they rose to power. Do they often rely on cooperation over brute strength to get ahead? I’m thinking yes. (Trailer here.) Angela Bassett narrates the show, which premieres Monday at 9 p.m. on National Geographic and begins streaming Tuesday on Hulu and Disney+.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Hanna Gadsby’s Gender Agenda” A stand-up special. Netflix, Tuesday

“The Reluctant Traveler” Eugene Levy’s series returns for season two. Apple TV+, Friday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“The Regime” Kate Winslet stars in a six-part political satire. HBO, Max

“The New Look” Chanel and Dior in occupied Paris. Apple TV+

“One Day” A miniseries based on David Nicholls’s novel. Netflix

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” A light-hearted action-romance series from Donald Glover. Amazon Prime Video

“Masters of the Air” The WWII miniseries companion to “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” Apple TV+

“The Woman in the Wall” A mystery drama about a Magdalene Laundries survivor. Paramount+, Showtime

“Belgravia: The Next Chapter” A sequel to Julian Fellowes’s 2020 miniseries. MGM+

“All Creatures Great and Small” Season four of the soothing drama. GBH 2

“True Detective: Night Country” Season four, set in Alaska, stars Jodie Foster. HBO, Max

“Criminal Record” A British crime drama with Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi. Apple TV+

“Colin From Accounts” An Australian rom-com with a unique meet-cute. Paramount+





















Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.