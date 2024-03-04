John O’Brien looks to reposition the last of the ‘Filthy Five’ plants as a clean energy connection point.

And now, with his recent promotion to JERA Americas chief operating officer, O’Brien has some additional clout within the Japanese company to pull it off: He wants to line up a deal with an offshore wind developer to bring a transmission line to Canal to connect there with the regional power grid.

John O’Brien ’s company, JERA , runs the last of the so-called Filthy Five power plants, the little-used Canal oil-and-gas plant in Sandwich. But O’Brien remains hopeful Canal will play an important role in the renewable energy revolution.

Bringing offshore wind power to Canal is one of many items on his busy to-do list at JERA, a Japanese joint venture whose US corporate office is in Houston. (Its name is short for Japan’s Energy for a New Era.) The company is also studying how ammonia and hydrogen can be used to fire up power plants currently fueled by coal and natural gas, respectively. JERA hopes to test out technologies, including big batteries, through its US plants that could be replicated in Japan to help reduce carbon emissions there.

In many ways, O’Brien’s latest role represents the culmination of a long career in the energy business. It began at the State House, where as a state senator in the 1990s, O’Brien helped write the electricity deregulation law that spurred utilities to sell off their power plants in Massachusetts. Then he joined the Boston office of what was then Sithe Energies, launching a private-sector career that later took him to Philadelphia, New Jersey, Dallas, and the Washington metro area. He became JERA’s vice president of government affairs in 2021, and now works out of his Hingham home when he’s not visiting JERA facilities in the Northeast and Gulf Coast regions.

In New England, JERA has stakes in plants in Dighton and Milford and full ownership of Canal and another plant in Maine. Canal only runs a few days each year when needed as backup power for the grid. (The other remaining “Filthy Five” plant, Constellation’s Mystic plant in Everett, closes for good at the end of May.)

Because Canal runs so infrequently, O’Brien sees it as a perfect connection point for offshore wind power. He hopes it can be included as a potential connection point for the next round of wind development bids, something state regulators opted not to do when writing the rules for the current round. Using Canal for an offshore wind project could reduce construction costs by up to half a billion dollars, he said, and avoid local fights over a new power line. “People are beginning to understand the logic of using this point of interconnection,” O’Brien said. “You basically could take a Filthy Five plant and demonstrate how these plants could be repurposed.”

Former Mass. energy official Judy Chang. Courtesy of Mass. Executive Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs

Another local to the FERC?

There’s no official Massachusetts seat at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. But it might feel that way, now that the Biden administration has nominated former state energy and climate undersecretary Judy Chang to the five-member commission. The nomination comes about five years after former Massachusetts utility executive Cheryl LaFleur wrapped up her nine-year tenure as FERC commissioner.

Chang, rumored to be in the running for the past year, was part of a slate of three FERC nominees put forward by the Biden administration last week, along with energy analyst David Rosner and West Virginia solicitor general Lindsay See — a Republican nominee from Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell. (No more than three commissioners can come from the same party.) The nominees still need Senate approval.

It didn’t take long for the accolades to flow for Chang, currently managing principal at Analysis Group. Many leaders in the state’s energy industry worked with Chang when she served in former governor Charlie Baker’s administration.

Rebecca Tepper, energy secretary for Governor Maura Healey, described Chang as “one of the most respected energy consultants in the country” with the “right mix of private and public sector experience.”

To Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation, Chang is “well versed in the need for reforms at FERC” to help boost renewable energy development.

And Seth Kaplan, director of government affairs at Ocean Winds North America, said her experiences in government and the private sector, including more than 20 years at consulting firm The Brattle Group, will prove crucial for FERC. “She is used to looking at the world from many different perspectives, . . . the clean-energy perspective, the utility perspective, the government perspective,” Kaplan said. “She is very mindful of the reliability concerns, the cost concerns [and] trying to hit that balance.”

Robert Mirabello, head of real estate at Klaviyo.. Krista Guenin

Klaviyo’s Mirabello keeps it real

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Robert Mirabello was often asked about whether his line of work — running real estate for tech companies — had much of a future. In the work-from-anywhere era, it was a natural question.

But as tech workers return to their offices, jobs such as Mirabello’s have proven as important as ever, with companies getting creative by reshaping workplaces for a hybrid approach. And in some cases, as with Mirabello’s previous employer, CarGurus, those workplaces take the form of a fancy new headquarters.

Last month, Mirabello became head of global real estate at marketing technology firm Klaviyo. He doesn’t have an office tower to help design in his new job. But he still has plenty to keep him busy with a portfolio of offices to manage in Denver, London, and Sydney, as well as Klaviyo’s 160,000-square-foot headquarters office in Boston’s Financial District where about 600 employees are based.

“I truly believe the future [of work] is flexibility,” Mirabello said. “How that shakes out varies business to business, and person to person.”

From Macy’s pain, TJX can gain

Macy’s just announced plans to close 150 stores over the next few years. Guess who’s looking forward to taking advantage of the department store giant’s troubles? That would be TJX Cos. chief executive Ernie Herrman.

In contrast to Macy’s, the Framingham-based parent company of the TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods chains continues to add brick-and-mortar locations. TJX reported it had more than 4,950 stores last month, a 2.5 percent increase in the past year.

Herrman told analysts on an earnings call last week that the Macy’s and TJX markets have “a lot of overlap.” He expects to gain more business as Macy’s retrenches. There’s another benefit, too: better deals from vendors. “One of the things that’s happening with all the store closures is the importance to the vendor community keeps rising for our merchants,” Herrman said. “That is one of the things that will probably allow us to ‘buy a little better’ on an ongoing basis.”

How effectively that translates into more deals for TJX’s bargain-hunting customers remains to be seen.

When it comes to sports, the governor has opinions

Governor Maura Healey held forth on key issues during a Q&A session with Greater Boston Chamber chief Jim Rooney last week: housing, transportation, energy infrastructure, economic development. But she really tried to get the chamber crowd going after Rooney tossed her a softball, on behalf of Massachusetts Competitive Partnership chief executive Jay Ash, by asking how many games the Red Sox would win this year, and if they would make the playoffs.

Optimism runs high in the governor’s office, apparently.

“Of course, they’re going to make the playoffs,” Healey told Rooney. “It’s going to be a great year.”

The crowd’s silence spoke volumes. But she did get raucous applause when she pivoted to mention the Celtics, the NBA team with the best record.

What about the Patriots? Healey mentioned that she recently told Kansas Governor Laura Kelley, a fan of Super Bowl winner Kansas City Chiefs who play just across the state line in Missouri, not to get too excited, and that “you ain’t done nothing yet.”

Rooney concluded, “Memo to self: Always ask Governor Healey a sports question.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.