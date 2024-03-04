Economic security takes a hit in the fight over immigration

But immigration is also an economic issue. New arrivals — those here legally and those who are undocumented — play an increasingly pivotal role as the American workforce ages and birth rates decline, leaving many employers shorthanded.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden made split-screen appearances last week at the US-Mexico border. Their visits — and their rhetoric — left no doubt that the migrant crisis will be a defining political issue of the presidential campaign.

This demographic reality often gets lost in the vitriolic fight over border walls and pathways to citizenship, drug trafficking and asylum seeking, deportation and assimilation.

As the country wrestles with the competing demands to protect both its borders and its commitment to providing safe haven, the needs of American workers and employers hang in the balance.

“With a historically low unemployment rate, tens of thousands of open jobs are going unfilled,” Governor Maura Healey said in a letter in September to Alejandro Mayorkas, the US secretary of homeland security, in which she asked for changes to the work authorization process to allow migrants to secure work faster. “This is one of the biggest challenges to continued economic growth that we face.”

What the numbers show: Legal and illegal immigration declined sharply between 2016 and mid-2021 due to Trump administration policy changes, bureaucratic backlogs, and pandemic restrictions imposed in 2020. It has since roared back.

Net international migration tripled to 1.4 million in the year ended in June 2023 from the same period in 2021, according to Census Bureau estimates released in December. When combined with a decline in COVID deaths, the gain lifted the US population by about 1 percent to 334.9 million.

Since February 2020, the US labor force — people with a job or looking for one — has grown by 1.7 percent, with foreign-born workers generating all of the increase.

Over the next five years the labor force will expand by a mere 0.5 percent annually, again driven solely by the influx of foreign-born workers, Moody’s Analytics forecasts.

A caveat: There’s no guarantee that foreign-born workers, who accounted for a record 18.7 percent of the US labor force in January, will continue to offset the loss of native-born workers.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding immigration as it rests on what lawmakers decide to do or not do, and when they do it,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Zoom in: The Massachusetts economy is especially vulnerable to the changing demographics.

Our population dipped over the past three years. We have a higher percentage of residents 65 years or older than the country as a whole. And we’ve got an “out-migration” problem: workers and retirees leaving for warmer and cheaper locales.

Without immigration and a higher-than-average worker participation rate, the 1.9 percent decline in the state’s labor force from its July 2020 post-pandemic peak to the end of 2023 would have been even steeper. The US labor force grew 4.5 percent in the same period.

The state will add an average of just 5,000 workers a year from 2024 through 2028, according to projections used by the state to calculate its future unemployment benefits requirements. That compares with a gain of more than 32,000 workers in 2023.

Why it matters: An expanding economy needs an expanding labor force to keep humming.

One argument used by advocates for increasing immigration, including many corporate leaders, is that economic growth will be curbed if employers can’t find enough workers. Moreover, an excessively tight labor market may drive up wages and potentially fuel inflation.

Opponents of increased immigration argue that a surge of migrants will hold down wages for workers already here. If employers boosted wages, they say, more people would jump into the labor force.

Each side can point to research that supports its arguments or undercuts the other’s.

Final thought: If there were an easy solution to the US migrant crisis, we’d have at least made some progress by now. But the causes are complex and often out of the US government’s control. In Central and South America, poverty, political corruption, lawlessness, and climate change are all factors.

This much is clear: The southern border is in chaos, and that can’t be allowed to continue.

Both Trump and, more recently, Biden have talked about “shutting the border.” Such a drastic cut in immigration would leave the US economy vulnerable to a growth-chilling worker shortage.

Regardless of who the next president is, we need an intelligent and fair system that allows asylum seekers into the country — and allows them to work within weeks, not months.

Fixing the broken immigration system is a question of national security. It’s also an economic necessity.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.