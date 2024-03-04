The Martha’s Vineyard Times is using AI to translate articles into Portuguese

The new Brazilian edition will be called “O Tempo,” which means “The Times” in Portuguese. Roughly 20 percent of the island’s year-round population is Brazilian, and the Times said it recognizes that it has not given enough attention to Brazilian residents in its coverage.

“We need to reach out to the Brazilian community and invite them to be a part of our coverage of issues that directly impact their lives, such as education and housing and climate change,” Times publisher Charles Sennott said in the paper’s announcement.

The Martha’s Vineyard Times, a weekly newspaper on Martha’s Vineyard, says it is now using artificial intelligence to translate articles into Portuguese for Brazilian residents.

“Too often the Brazilian community has existed largely out of view,” the Times wrote. “The hope is that the translation service will open a dialogue across the Island so we can all learn more from each other.”

Readers who want to use the translation services can click on a window on the bottom left of their screen to translate articles into Portuguese. While the focus of the new services is translating stories into Portuguese, the service also allows readers to translate articles into other languages such as Serbian, Spanish, and French.

The translation services are being provided by GTranslate, a company that uses AI to translate webpages from English to other languages.

While there are fears in the media industry that AI could replace writers, the initiative at the Times is an example of how newspapers are using AI. Other outlets are using the technology to help gather news by scraping the web for text and images or by packaging stories for search engine optimization.

The Times noted that the service is “far from perfect” and asked readers for help and feedback.

“It is clear that AI can be a big part of the future of how newspapers serve their communities, but we believe that is only true if the efforts are driven by human beings who live in the community,” The Times wrote in its announcement.

Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com.