Old money meets new approaches as Boston’s asset managers update their offerings

Now, the money managers are turning to new approaches, technologies, and funds to boost their earnings. Fidelity Investments, for example, recently introduced a fund that invests in the crypto currency Bitcoin and is seeking SEC approval for another crypto currency fund that would trade Ethereum.

These funds typically track broad stock and bond indices and operate without high-priced managers. But the financial companies are finding that low-cost products have one big drawback: smaller profits.

Boston’s money management companies have grown over the years by attracting investors saving for college and retirement with index and exchange-traded funds that charge low fees.

Other players are adding funds that allow investors to put their money into private equity funds that finance buyouts. Still others are developing technologies and algorithms to customize investment strategies, increase returns, and squeeze out more profit.

“Boston’s asset managers need to adapt more than ever in order to maintain attractive business economics,” said Kevin Quirk, principal at Casey Quirk, a unit of global consulting firm Deloitte.

Innovation has long been the hallmark of Boston’s investment industry, which grew from managing the great fortunes built in trade and manufacturing during the colonial period and early years of the Republic. MFS Investment Management invented the modern mutual fund, which marks its 100th anniversary this month. State Street in 1993 introduced the first exchange-traded fund, which replicates S&P 500 stock index but can trade like common stock.

While overshadowed in recent years by the region’s biotechnology and technology sectors, the investment industry remains a key component of Greater Boston’s economy. Ten of the largest local money managers, led by titans such as Fidelity and State Street, manage over $12 trillion in assets, making Boston, in terms of assets under management, second only to New York in the global industry, according to an analysis by Casey Quirk, based in Stamford, Conn.

The investment sector employed about 47,000 people in Greater Boston at the end of last year, according the Labor Department, but the economic impact extends beyond those jobs. These investment roles are supported by several ancillary jobs, including accountants, lawyers, and tax specialists, said Michael Caccese, leader of global asset management practice at law-firm K&L Gates.

“The multiplier effect is huge,” Caccese said.

But costs of IT systems to manage and run compliance, trading, and data have risen 6 percent each year for the last three years, according to Casey Quirk. Asset managers typically spend 12.7 percent of their operating budgets on information technology

This means that the profits and margins in traditional fund-management have come under pressure. For instance, as costs have gone up, the average fee for an actively managed fund has fallen by half a basis point, or .005 percent, every year over the last 15 years, according to analysis by Fuse Research of Needham.

That squeeze is leading to consolidation and cost-cutting. On Jan. 1, Franklin Templeton completed its acquisition of Putnam Investments, an old-line Boston money manager. Separately, State Street said it would cut 1,500 jobs from its banking and asset management arm this year.

“There’re a handful of challenges for Boston firms that, based on their response, may well determine their fate two to three years from now,” said Neil Bathon, Fuse’s managing partner.

The response has been more innovation — in technology, products, and fund management.

Faster, slicker

From automated index funds, in which mathematical formulas drive trading, to quantitative investment strategies based on lightning-fast number crunching, asset management has morphed into a faster, slicker version of itself.

For example, Loomis, Sayles, which manages $335 billion of assets, has spent some $250 million over the last decade to bolster its investment management platform, proprietary operating services, and other technology, said operations chief John Gidman. Its spending on collecting, storing, and analyzing data has jumped to $60 million a year from just $22 million in 2012.

“The firms that have already built up their proprietary technology infrastructure will be the ones who pull away from the pack,” said Kevin Charleston, the CEO at Loomis, Sayles.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments, which manages $637 billion, is bringing separately managed accounts or SMAs to a wider range of investors. Even smaller asset managers can now compete for clients in this increasingly lucrative segment of the industry. These accounts were once so expensive to establish and maintain that large money managers could offer them only to institutional clients, but advancing technology has lowered costs and allowed money managers to target affluent individuals.

This market-segment is expected to exceed $3 trillion this year, according to industry estimates.

“Over time, we can deliver those types of services at smaller and smaller asset levels through the use of technology,” said Dan Beckman, president of Columbia Funds at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Not vanilla

Index-based ETFs and mutual funds are known as passive investments because no fund manager picks stocks and bonds. Such vehicles merely track performance of indexes that reflect broader markets.

But the passive side of fund management is seeing rapid change. Some money management firms are entering new markets that might offer higher returns for which investors might pay higher fees. This year alone, 11 Bitcoin ETFs were launched.

Other companies are creating actively managed ETFs, in which a portfolio manager or an investment team aims to outperform a benchmark index. Fidelity recently launched six actively managed stock ETFs and is expected to soon add an actively managed bond ETF.

Fidelity and other money managers also are taking advantage of fractional share-ownership, in which investors buy, say, a tenth or hundredth of share, to customize ETF investing. By holding these small pieces of stock directly in their brokerage accounts, clients can weight investments in index funds based on their preferences. For example, if clients in an S&P 500 ETF want to invest more in Microsoft and less in Boeing, they could adjust the underlying stock holdings accordingly.

The product, known as direct indexing, “has been one of the fastest growing trends in the investment industry,” said Skip Wiemeyer, head of Fidelity’s Retail Managed Solutions, with $705 billion assets under management. “These clients are able to further personalize their portfolios.”

Fidelity recently launched six actively managed stock exchange-traded funds and is expected to soon add an actively managed bond ETF. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Further afield

Offering investment opportunities with higher growth potential (and risks) could help local money managers maintain Boston’s dominance in the industry, said Quirk, of Casey Quirk.

Conventional investment pros have moved into alternative investments such as private equity for investors willing to take bigger risks for bigger returns. For example, Meketa Investment Group, which advises institutional investors, in July partnered with Primark Capital, an asset manager in Denver, to offer the Primark Meketa Private Equity Investment Fund to individual investors.

Firms also are branching into funds for real estate and private lending, which provides capital for borrowers outside the regulated banking system.

“It used to be that Boston was 15 years behind New York City in alternatives,” said Brynn Peltz, a partner at Goodwin Proctor’s private investments group, “but it’s catching up.”

Suchita Nayar can be reached at suchita.nayar@globe.com.