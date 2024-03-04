Takeda staying in Kendall Square

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has extended its lease in Cambridge’s Kendall Square through 2040. The Japanese drug giant, based in Tokyo, has its global US hub in Cambridge. It has signed on for a 10-year term for 223,000 square feet at 75/125 Binney St., a lab complex developed by Alexandria Real Estate Equities. The company is also planning to occupy a 16-story office and lab building at 585 Third St. nearby, a BioMed Realty project that’s under construction now and is slated to open next year. The lease extension comes at a time when many biotech companies have drawn down their lease requirements, though the Cambridge market has fared better than its surrounding neighbors. Lab availability is than 14 percent in Cambridge, compared to more than 18 percent in the suburbs and 19 percent in Boston.— CATHERINE CARLOCK

Advertisement

MEDIA

Vineyard weekly to translate articles into Portuguese

The Martha’s Vineyard Times, a weekly newspaper on Martha’s Vineyard, says it is now using artificial intelligence to translate articles into Portuguese for Brazilian residents. “We need to reach out to the Brazilian community and invite them to be a part of our coverage of issues that directly impact their lives, such as education and housing and climate change,” Times publisher Charles Sennott said in the paper’s announcement. The new Brazilian edition will be called “O Tempo,” which means “The Times” in Portuguese. Roughly 20 percent of the island’s year-round population is Brazilian, and the Times said it recognizes that it has not given enough attention to Brazilian residents in its coverage. Readers who want to use the translation services can click on a window on the bottom left of their screen to translate articles into Portuguese. While the focus of the new services is translating stories into Portuguese, the service also allows readers to translate articles into other languages such as Serbian, Spanish, and French. The translation services are being provided by GTranslate, a company that uses AI to translate webpages from English to other languages. — AIDAN RYAN

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

RETAIL

Advertisement

New takeover bid for Macy’s

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management are upping their offer to acquire Macy’s in a deal now valued at $6.6 billion. The investment firms announced Sunday that they had submitted an all-cash proposal of $24 for each of the remaining shares in Macy’s they don’t already own — up from a earlier offer of $21 per share. Macy’s rejected the previous deal, which was valued at $5.8 billion, in January. At the time, the retailer said that its board reviewed the investment firms’ proposal and not only had concerns about the financing plan, but also felt there was a “lack of compelling value.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CONSULTING

Bain offering buyouts in London

Bain & Co. is offering buyouts to staffers in London, the latest sign that global consultancies are seeing a slowdown in demand for their services. The Boston-based firm offered a range of packages to employees in London affected by the move, according to people familiar with the matter. Some staffers were given the option to depart with multiple months pay or to transfer to other overseas offices, such as those in Johannesburg and Sydney, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing personnel information. Management consultancies, long viewed as a bellwether for the white-collar economy, are looking to cut costs with a growing number of their clients looking to shelve long-term investments as they navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

GROCERY STORES

Whole Foods to open small stores in cities

Whole Foods Market is going small. The Amazon-owned grocer is opening new small-format stores aimed at serving quick-trip urban consumers. Called Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, stores will range between 7,000 to 14,000 square feet — a fraction of Whole Foods stores, which average about 40,000 square feet. The Daily Shop will offer a similar but slimmer assortment of products, ranging from fresh produce and frozen food to prepackaged meals and Whole Foods’ 365 branded products. The locations won’t have buffet bars or meat counters. Austin-based Whole Foods plans to open the first Daily Shop on the Upper East Side in Manhattan by this fall. It has signed five leases in New York City for the concept and will explore expanding into other cities across the United States. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LEGAL

Roundup suit ends in mistrial

A Bayer trial in Delaware over claims that the company’s Roundup weed killer causes cancer ended with the jury unable to reach a verdict. Jurors in state court in Wilmington deliberated for about three days before saying Friday they couldn’t reach an agreement on whether Anthony Cloud’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma was caused by exposure to Roundup made by Bayer’s Monsanto. Judge Vivian Medinilla declared a mistrial and dismissed the panel. Bayer said it won a separate Roundup trial in state court in Arkansas. Cloud, who died in 2021, worked for a decade as a groundskeeper for the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s White Oak Conference Center. His family said he routinely used Roundup to kill weeds at the 800-acre facility. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MOVIES

‘Dune’ sequel a hit at the box office

“Dune: Part Two,” the new installment in a sprawling film series based on the sci-fi story by Frank Herbert, opened with weekend ticket sales of $81.5 million in US and Canadian theaters, delivering the best debut this year. The opening is the biggest since “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” brought in $93.2 million last October. It’s also the biggest opening of the year after a slow start for the box office, with North American ticket sales down 18 percent through Feb. 25. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Over-the-counter birth control pill to go on sale this month

The first over-the-counter birth control pill will be available in US stores later this month, allowing American women and teens to purchase contraceptive medication as easily as they buy aspirin. Manufacturer Perrigo said Monday it has begun shipping the medication, Opill, to major retailers and pharmacies. A one-month supply will cost about $20 and a three-month supply will cost around $50, according to the company’s suggested retail price. It will also be sold online. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

American Airlines buys 260 planes from Boeing

American Airlines agreed to buy 260 short-haul aircraft that include a massive deal for Boeing Co.737 Max jets, a key endorsement of the plane maker as it works through a crisis of confidence following a near-catastrophic accident in January. The carrier also has options to order 193 more planes. It’s the first major deal for Boeing’s marquee 737 Max since the issue on an airborne Alaska Airlines jet earlier this year left the plane maker in crisis. — BLOOMBERG NEWS