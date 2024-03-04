‘Bar Rescue’ star Jon Taffer closes his own Watertown pub

The non-scripted reality show features Taffer saving struggling bars from impending closure with intensive makeovers. Taffer is also the author of three books: “Raise the Bar,” “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” and “The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want.”

“Boston is home to some of the first bars and taverns in the country and has a rich tradition of discerning taste, especially when it comes to their drink and dining preferences. Our great food and industry leading cocktails will set new standards and excite the market,” Taffer said at the time.

The pub’s opening menu featured New England clam chowder, lobster rolls, and braised short ribs. In 2022, other locations were planned for the region. And, in a December 2023 Globe interview, he had high praise for the area.

“If I were to choose one adjective to describe what it’s like to operate a restaurant here, I would say discerning. I think that the Boston audience is discerning,” he said, while also admitting that his televised bar rescues in New England “haven’t been easy.”

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.