Boston auction house puts letter and report signed by Oppenheimer up for bidding

One item is a rare 1945 report on the development of the atomic bomb signed by 24 contributors to the Manhattan Project, including Oppenheimer and Nobel Prize winners Enrico Fermi, Ernest O. Lawrence, James Chadwick, and Harold C. Urey.

RR Auction has listed a pair of historic items related to the late physicist and “father of the atomic bomb,” who is now back in the limelight thanks to director Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-nominated biopic “Oppenheimer.” Both documents are available to bid on until March 13.

Decades-old documents signed by J. Robert Oppenheimer and members of the Manhattan Project are now up for auction.

A report signed by J. Robert Oppenheimer and members of the Manhattan Project is now up for auction by Boston-based RR Auction. RR Auction

The document is titled “Atomic Bombs: A General Account of the Development of Methods of Using Atomic Energy for Military Purposes Under the Auspices of the United States Government, 1940-1945,” and was written by Henry D. Smyth before the first bomb testing at the Trinity site, according to the report’s auction listing online.

The signatures on the document were obtained by Nellie V. Sanderson, a war department secretary for Gen. Leslie Groves. At the time of this writing, bidding for the report was up to more than $32,000.

The second item listed for auction is a typed letter, written and signed by Oppenheimer, that includes his thoughts on the atomic bomb and nuclear proliferation. The letter was written in 1952 and sent to Look Magazine’s Stephen White, providing feedback for an article about Russia’s nuclear arms development.

A 1952 letter to Stephen White of Look Magazine signed by J. Robert Oppenheimer is now up for auction by Boston-based RR Auction. RR Auction

In the letter, Oppenheimer writes, “it is a weapon for aggressors, and the elements of surprise and of terror are as intrinsic to it as are the fissionable nuclei.”

Bidding for the letter was up to $4,400 at the time of this writing.

