How a shark-themed pizza shop and its catchy jingle revived a historic Cape Cod general store

The pizza shop and its animated ad have earned a bit of a cult following on Cape Cod. The restaurant has even gained some national attention after Longmeadow native and “The White Lotus” star Meghann Fahy wore a Pizza Shark hoodie in an Instagram post that went viral last month. But the Harwich eatery, located along the shore of Hinckleys Pond, is doing more than just making waves online; it’s also helped breathe new life into the historic Pleasant Lake General Store.

Tune into NBC Sports Boston for a Celtics game on any given night and chances are you’ll catch the brightly colored fins and earworm jingle of the Pleasant Lake Pizza Shark commercial.

A look inside the Pizza Shark restaurant that has taken over the historic Pleasant Lake General Store in Harwich. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The building has been a staple in the village of Pleasant Lake for more than 150 years, according to the Harwich town website, initially serving as a stop on the Old Colony Railroad that housed a rail station and post office. It eventually became a general store and has changed ownership many times over the years, most recently serving as the home of Local Flavor, a sandwich shop that closed in 2019.

Barnstable native, bartender, and Army veteran Josh Koopman decided to take over the general store in July 2020 with his friend Todd Montgomery, a school teacher. The duo, who were out of work at the time because of the pandemic, wanted to set up shop in the building to “scoop ice cream, cover the rent, and kind of do something here,” Koopman told the Globe in a recent phone interview.

According to Koopman, the men spent two months “scooping ice cream like crazy” until they bought a pizza oven so they could start selling pizza out of the store. The idea for the shark theme came from a nickname bestowed upon Koopman during his time as a bartender.

“I had an old hat that I used to always wear that was just like an image of a pizza shark,” Koopman said. “When I bartended, people would kind of call me Pizza Shark.”

Josh Koopman (center) and Todd Montgomery in the kitchen at the Pizza Shark restaurant in Harwich. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

As the business grew, Koopman enlisted the help of his former drama teacher, John Sullivan, to create the restaurant’s cartoon logo as part of a pizza box promotion, where kids could color the shark and submit their work for free ice cream. In addition to being retired from Barnstable High School — not to mention a professional Santa — Sullivan is also a skilled illustrator who worked on the 1994 animated hit “The Pagemaster” starring Macaulay Culkin.

“He’s like a second Walt Disney,” Koopman said, noting how Sullivan’s Cape Cod home is adorned with giant statues and dragons. “Anyone who walks through Dennis Port will stop and take pictures in front of his house.”

As Koopman looked to expand his marketing efforts, he reached out to his friends in the local music scene for help with a jingle. One night, one of these friends happened to be jamming with Chandler Travis, a Cape Cod music legend who once opened for George Carlin. It was during that jam session that they came up with the catchy tune for the Pizza Shark commercial.

Shark-themed decor inside the Pizza Shark restaurant in Harwich. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

”It started out as a joke song,” Koopman said. “But then he reached out and said, ‘We were messing around. I heard you were looking for a jingle.’”

The ad’s song, which also features Travis as the main shark’s voice, is meant to tap into the nostalgia of old-school radio jingles that used to dominate the airwaves. “A lot of radio jingles on Cape Cod ... are like sing-songy, like Thompson’s Clam Bar or like Arnold’s,” Koopman said.

The ad began as a year-long radio campaign on Cape Cod stations and was an instant success. “We ran that commercial and got it stuck in everyone’s heads on the Cape,” Koopman said, noting the many customers who stopped by and mentioned the jingle. Then he got the idea to turn the song into an animated commercial.

Koopman went back to Sullivan to illustrate the ad using the restaurant’s cartoon shark logo, which took about four months to complete. Thanks to a bit of good fortune, the Pizza Shark owner was able to get it on TV after meeting an account executive for NBC Sports Boston at the New Hampshire Film Festival while promoting a film he worked on. (Koopman previously studied acting at DeSales University after serving as an Army captain. He “was away from the Cape for probably 10 years,” living on a boat and working as an actor in Los Angeles, until returning to the region seven years ago to donate part of his liver to his father.)

The account executive tried to talk Koopman out of the commercial because it would air all over New England and Pizza Shark only serves a portion of Cape Cod. But Koopman felt strongly about the ad, believing it would stick in the minds of potential Cape visitors.

“Most people come to the Cape once a year,” Koopman said. “If they’re aware of this zany Pizza Shark thing, and then they come and get pizza, they are going to be pleasantly surprised because the secret to all of it is that the employees, the team, and the product are actually amazing.”

Sarah Koopman working at the Pizza Shark restaurant in Harwich. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“The commercial is, if nothing else, a reflection of who we all are,” he added. “We’re a little wacky.”

Since it started airing in January 2023, the quirky ad has been a success for Koopman and his team, which also includes his wife, Sarah, a general manager for The Marshside in East Dennis who started helping out at the restaurant after it became “a runaway freight train.”

The brand expanded in recent years to include spots in Dennis as well as inside the Chatham Orpheum Theater. Pizza Shark now has more than 30 employees working year-round across its three locations.

“Our employees are also not traditional kitchen workers,” Koopman said. “They are all friends of mine, and we rotate between all three locations.” The crew includes a high school basketball coach, actors from local theater companies, and a pair of rock musicians.

The Pizza Shark logo was created by former Barnstable High School teacher and artist John Sullivan. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

As Pizza Shark continues to grow, Koopman likens the journey to his past experiences as a soldier and an actor.

“I feel like I’m in this weird performance piece that’s just delivering delicious pizzas and telling people about it,” he said, adding: “The old soldier in me knows that when you go to work, you just try to make your foxhole a little better every day.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.