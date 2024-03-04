12-year-old victim of Middleborough fire remembered as ‘smart yet goofy girl’

“A smart yet goofy girl, she loved life, her family and friends and being a cheerleader. Jasmine was taking a babysitting class and was looking forward to becoming a babysitter.”

A 12-year-old who died in a house fire in Middleborough last month was a “smart yet goofy girl” who loved her family and friends, according to her obituary.

She was remembered by her sister Sage for her “big and beautiful eyes,” by her sister Serenity for the hours they spent playing Roblox, and by her sister Trinity for “the many dance parties” they enjoyed, her obituary said.

“Jasmine loved all of us and we all loved her,” the obituary said. “We will speak of her often and remember her with great stories of laughter and love.”

Jasmine had attended Nichols Middle School and in a message to parents school officials described her death as a “devastating loss.”

Her family said they have been “overwhelmed by the love and support shown to them” and thanked the town’s fire department, police department, and school system, as well as the town manager and Pastor Jason Genest and the First Baptist Church family, the obituary said.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked mourners to consider contributing to the town’s fire department, “whose bravery and love Jasmine’s family will always remember,” the obituary said.

Around 2 a.m. on Feb. 24, firefighers responded to a report that residents were trapped inside a burning two-story home at on Pearl Street, officials said.

When they arrived, crews found heavy flames coming from both floors and began an “aggressive attack” to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, prosecutors said.

Firefighters tried to get inside the house to rescue a girl they were told was still inside but were blocked by the heavy flames, officials said.

A 61-year-old woman who suffered serious burns was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, officials said. A 59-year-old man and a girl whose age was not released were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but no foul play is suspected, officials said.

