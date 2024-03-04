Cloudy, mild Monday in the 50s before rain returns

There are three possible weather systems over the next week or so. For the first two, it will definitely be too warm for any wintry precipitation in most, if not all, of New England, but the final one that arrives perhaps later Sunday could bring some snow or a mixed bag of precipitation depending on the track.

Some splashes of sunshine ended the weekend along with April-like temperatures. Overall, the work week is going to be significantly above average in both temperature and precipitation. After the second driest February on record , it appears that March is going to get back to the pattern of December and January where it was quite wet.

Highs Tuesday will reach the 40s with periods of rain in the afternoon and evening. NOAA

We won’t see a lot of sunshine this week, even in between rain events. There could be some brakes of sunshine on Monday but, generally, with the wind off the water it will be a cloudy and mild day. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s Monday, but cooler with the rain on Tuesday. The precipitation arrives in the afternoon on Tuesday and it looks like the steadiest rain will be during the evening and first half of the overnight before ending.

Tuesday evening rain overspreads most of New England with mild air. WeatherBELL

Wednesday is another cloudy and mild day with readings moving well into the 50s to perhaps near 60 degrees before more rain arrives late in the day and continues Wednesday night and the first half of Thursday. This storm is more significant and could bring a good amount of rain with breezy conditions.

Overnight Wednesday low pressure brings rain, some of it possibly heavy to parts of New England. WeatherBELL

Behind that weather system, it turns colder and temperatures will only be in the 40s for the end of the work week. Friday is dry along with a mix of clouds and sunshine with a gusty wind behind that Thursday system.

We’ll have to watch the timing of the weekend storm during the week. The track and amount of cold air will determine whether or not there’s any snowfall, but the most likely slots would be northern New England and the higher elevations of Southern New England.

When all is said and done, anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of precipitation may fall from all of these storms. That’s a lot of water in just a week or so.

A storm later this weekend is likely to bring more rain and potential snow to New England. The track and timing still needs to be determined. WeatherBELL

Looking further ahead, the outlook of temperature into the middle of the month continues to show average or above-average conditions. Our sun angle is rapidly increasing each afternoon and we are now experiencing UV light typical of the first half of October.

The last snowy March was back in 2019, when 13.5 inches of snow fell. That was actually preceded by 2018 with nearly 2 feet of snow. If we’re going to see anything significant this year, time is rapidly running out.