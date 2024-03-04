Wu announces agreement reached with Boston police detectives union

Similar to an agreement reached with the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association late last year, the contract with the detectives’ union gives the city the ability to fire officers accused of serious offenses, such as murder and rape, and bar them from appealing those dismissals through arbitration .

The agreement with the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society applies retroactively from the summer of 2020 and will expire in the summer of 2025. Wu’s office estimates it will cost of $22.2 million, or an increase of 23 percent over the entire period.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that a Boston police detectives union has ratified a new 5-year collective bargaining agreement with her administration, in a deal that mirrors a previous pact reached with another police labor group that included significant reforms to discipline.

Previously, a police officer facing any disciplinary matter could seek arbitration, a process sometimes used to overturn disciplinary orders. Last year, city officials said five members of the department’s active sworn officers were fired only to be rehired through arbitration.

“This historic contract builds on the groundbreaking agreement ratified by the BPPA late last year,” said Wu in a statement. “This contract includes the same significant reforms to overtime, paid details, and officer education, plus an additional reform to how court overtime is administered.”

Donald Caisey, president of the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society, said the agreement “respects and honors the leadership and exemplary investigative police service that the men and women of the Detectives Society provide every day.”

“We look forward to continuing to work to make Boston a safe city for all,” he said in a statement.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said Monday he was pleased the city was able to reach an agreement with another Boston police union.

“Once again, our officers have shown leadership in agreeing to implement important reforms that will continue to reinforce trust with those we serve,” he said in a statement. “Through this agreement, the Detectives have shown their commitment to elevating the standards of transparency and accountability expected of the Boston Police Department.”

It was not immediately clear Monday how many members the detectives union has.

The matter now heads to the Boston City Council, which can approve or reject funding the agreement.

