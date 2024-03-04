Boston woman convicted of second-degree murder for fatal 2020 stabbing at Roxbury playground

Fox’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment on the case.

Mary Fox, 42, was convicted by a Suffolk County jury in the death of 48-year-old Michael Dezrick at Clifford Playground, near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Shirley Street, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. She is scheduled to be sentenced March 20.

A Boston woman was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man on a Roxbury playground in 2020 after the two argued over payment for a drink, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Fox and Dezrick were at the playground on Aug. 3, 2020, when they got into an argument over payment for a drink, prosecutors said. The argument led to a brief physical altercation before Fox left the playground.

She later returned with another person and stabbed Dezrick once in the chest while he was sitting on one of the park benches, prosecutors said. Dezrick was either sleeping or just waking up when he was stabbed.

He was taken by a Boston EMS ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said. Police stopped Fox, who initially denied any wrongdoing but then admitted to the stabbing and said that Dezrick had assaulted her and that she was protecting herself.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden thanked the jury for its verdict in the statement.

“As we see in every homicide, a reckless, dangerous decision drove the action that took Mr. Dezrick away from his friends and family forever and forever altered the course of the defendant’s life,” Hayden said in the statement. “I thank the jury for their verdict and I thank all of those from our office and the Boston police who worked so hard to pursue justice in this tragic case.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.