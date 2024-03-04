Brian Walshe, Cohasset man accused in wife’s death, appeals sentence in federal art fraud case

He was indicted in the art fraud case in 2018 and pleaded guilty in 2021 to wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, and unlawful monetary transaction. A message was sent to Miner seeking comment Monday night.

Defense attorney Tracy Miner filed a notice of appeal in federal court in Boston on Monday. Walshe was sentenced in February to 37 months in prison for selling fake Andy Warhol paintings and was ordered to pay $475,000 in restitution to his victims, minus $95,000 he had already paid.

Attorneys for Brian R. Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of killing his wife and dismembering her body last year, have appealed his recent sentence in a separate federal art fraud case, according to court records.

Advertisement

Walshe remains in state custody as he awaits trial in the death of his wife, Ana, 39, who disappeared from the couple’s Cohasset home on New Year’s Day 2023. Prosecutors allege Walshe killed his wife and dismembered her body in the basement of their home before discarding her clothes and other evidence in a dumpster at a liquor store near his mother’s home in Swampscott.

Walshe has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the murder case and was given a new court-appointed attorney in December.

He was due to appear in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday, but his attorney in the murder case, Larry Tipton, and prosecutors agreed to postpone proceedings until May 1 as Tipton gets up to speed on the high-profile case, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office. Tipton did not immediately return a message seeking comment Monday night.

In the federal art fraud case, Judge William G. Young stressed that the pending murder charges against Walshe did not factor into the sentence he handed down. He said a prison term was necessary to deter those who would commit art fraud.

Advertisement

Miner had urged the judge to sentence Walshe to probation and argued that he had “turned himself around” since he was indicted in 2018. She said he had been making restitution to his victims while doing charity work, raising three sons, and working on “self-help” before his wife’s slaying.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.