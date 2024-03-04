Brockton High School staff member injured during altercation between students, officials say

Monday’s fight is the latest in a series of violent incidents at the school, the largest high school in Massachusetts with nearly 3,600 students.

The staff member, school officials said, was evaluated by a nurse and sent home for the day.

A staff member at Brockton High School was injured Monday during a “physical altercation between students,” officials said.

The students involved will face discipline in accordance with district policy and procedures, Jordan Mayblum, a spokesperson for Brockton Public Schools, said Monday afternoon.

The Brockton School Police are working closely with the school administration on the matter, a spokesperson for the Brockton Police Department said.

Neither the staff member nor the students involved were identified by name. No other details were disclosed.

The turmoil at Brockton High School has been brewing for months, with fights breaking out as many as three or four times a week and making headlines nationwide.

At a recent School Committee meeting, multiple teachers described frequent student fights and expressed concern for their safety.

On the last Friday before February break, four School Committee members called for the National Guard to be deployed to the school to help stamp out campus violence. Governor Maura Healey has said she has no plans to send in the National Guard. However, the state’s education department will fund a campus safety audit. Last week, the Brockton School Committee held a special meeting regarding school safety.

The district, facing back-to-back multimillion-dollar budget deficits, was forced to cut staff, leaving classrooms and hallways understaffed. High teacher absences and a shortage of substitutes have left hundreds of students stranded for hours in the cafeteria instead of being in class.

Multiple students told the Globe there are too few adults to supervise them. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were shuttered, students’ learning was disrupted and many of them were isolated, a confluence of factors that experts say contributed to ongoing behavioral issues.

Brockton High appears to be doubling down on discipline. The school will soon roll out a new controversial cellphone policy, requiring students to secure their phones in Yondr pouches at the beginning of the day. The pouches, used in dozens of schools across the state, have a magnetic locking system that can only be unsealed with a special device.

The high school’s new principal, Kevin McCaskill, recently outlined his plans at a School Committee meeting for instilling stability, including resuming in-house suspensions, hiring six safety and security specialists, and more strictly enforcing existing rules around cellphones, drug use, weapons, and violence.









