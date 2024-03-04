In Vermont’s biggest and most progressive city, a referendum on the Progressive Party

But it’s not the prospect of making history that is dominating the first open mayoral campaign in 12 years. It’s that this ultra-progressive city may be looking for more moderate leadership.

For the first time since it was incorporated in 1865, Vermont’s largest city stands poised to elect a woman as mayor. There’s also a chance that female mayor will be the city’s first openly gay chief executive.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Tuesday, this city of 45,000 souls on the banks of Lake Champlain will hold a historic election.

The reasons are rooted in a growing perception of lawlessness. Gunfire, once rare, is more common. Drugs are sold openly and overdoses are spiking; a depleted police force and lenient criminal justice system seem unable to stem the tide. Rising homelessness is also grabbing voters’ attention. Some 250 people are sleeping on city streets, five times as many as just a year ago after a pandemic-era motel voucher system ended.

The Progressive Party, which controlled the City Council until the last few years, is on the defensive as critics charge that it has weakened law and order. And suddenly, in a city that once counted Bernie Sanders as its mayor and where being a Progressive with a capital P has always carried cachet, the Progressive mayoral candidate Emma Mulvaney-Stanak has had to defend her party’s policies like never before.

The Progressives’ biggest critic, mayoral rival and Democratic City Councilor Joan Shannon, is benefiting from a campaign heavily focused on public safety.

A view of Burlington, Vt., from the mayor's office. Caleb Kenna for the Boston Globe

Garrison Nelson, a Burlington resident and University of Vermont political scientist, says the election amounts to a referendum on the Progressive Party, whose political passions often go beyond the city’s borders.

“We’re the only city with a foreign policy,” Nelson quipped, referring to the Progressive embrace of international left-wing movements.

But this election is about what’s going on in places like Burlington’s South End, not South America.

The Progressive-led effort to shrink the Police Department in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd is Shannon’s strongest hand, as she was the leading opponent of the cuts. In 2020, the City Council cut the police budget by 30 percent and reduced the force by nearly a third, reallocating money to programs that support racial justice.

Many Burlingtonians saw that decision as an overreaction. Business owners say they’ve lost money as wary shoppers avoided downtown. Residents complain 911 calls often go unanswered.

Chaos at Decker Towers, an 11-story apartment building just blocks from Lake Champlain, underscores the belief among some residents that the city’s permissive, live-and-let-live ethos has reached a breaking point.

Decker Towers houses 160 low-income residents, mostly the elderly and disabled. But some say the building has become a magnet for the unhoused and drug dealers, its stairwells clogged with those looking to get high or just a dry place to sleep.

A recent story in Seven Days, a local newspaper, found those stairwells reek of urine, excrement, and despair. With some Decker Towers residents arming themselves, the prospect of the city’s most vulnerable people pitted against each other captures a growing sense of angst and frustration in a place that has long been one of the most safe and tolerant cities in New England.

As the leading candidates for mayor, both Shannon and Mulvaney-Stanak portray themselves as the person best suited to lead the city out of its morass. It’s a tougher road for Mulvaney-Stanak, whose party seems to get a bigger share of blame for the current state of the city even though the mayor for the last 12 years, Miro Weinberger, is — like Shannon — a Democrat.

Mulvaney-Stanak rightly points out that some Democrats on the council voted for the police cuts. But there has already been pushback against Progressives. None of the six Progressive councilors who championed the cuts will remain on the incoming council, having either lost their seats or chosen not to run again.

In addition, last year 63 percent of city voters rejected a Progressive-led charter change that would have created a civilian oversight board with the power to discipline and fire police officers.

Despite the targets on its back this election, the Progressive Party will remain a force in Burlington, Nelson predicts.

In an interview, Shannon said she supports holding police accountable. But she accused the Progressive Party of creating hostility toward police officers, leading some to quit while making it harder to hire replacements.

Shannon, 59, who has served on the City Council for 20 years and works as a realtor, said the lack of officers, not rogue officers, is the real problem. The police and fire unions have endorsed her.

In many places, Shannon would be considered a progressive, with a small P.

“Only in Burlington could we be the right wing,” she said. “I have progressive goals, but I’m a pragmatist.”

In an interview, Mulvaney-Stanak, a state legislator, said that beyond policy differences, her identity “as a woman, a queer person, a mom with two small kids, brings a different perspective” than previous mayors.

Mulvaney-Stanak, 43, said it wasn’t the cuts but the speed with which they were implemented that caused upheaval. She said transitioning the Police Department away from all armed officers to a department with more unarmed social workers would take time and patience.

Mulvaney-Stanak avoids using the term public safety, preferring “community safety,” which she says describes her holistic approach.

“Joan is framing this as more police,” she said. “For me, it has to be much more comprehensive.”

While Shannon believes the city should break up homeless encampments before they take root, Mulvaney-Stanak says she would not scatter people who have no place to go.

Both women support the idea of creating a so-called overdose prevention center, also known as a safe injection site. But they differ on what to do about the open drug use, particularly in city parks.

Shannon says the city should crack down on those using and selling drugs openly, arresting them if need be. Mulvaney-Stanak said arresting people who have an illness doesn’t address the root causes of addiction and homelessness.

“Incarceration is not housing,” Mulvaney-Stanak said. “Incarceration is not treatment.”

Apart from the main issues in the race, the fact that the leading candidates are women has brought its own acrimony. Both women said they have faced sexist remarks.

“It’s really unfortunate that we’re living in these political times where two women running for this office are experiencing any kind of negative behavior,” Mulvaney-Stanak said.

Shannon says the campaign has been about issues, not gender or personality.

“It’s two women with different ideas about social order,” she said. “We have a difference of opinion. That doesn’t mean we think the other is a bad person.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe reporter and columnist who roams New England. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.