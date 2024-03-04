Child falls out of third-floor window in Lynn, lands on car, police say

A 5-year-old child fell out of a third-floor window in Lynn on Saturday, police said.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers went to 18 St. Clair Street for a medical call involving the child, according to Police Lieutenant Rick Connick.

“It appeared from the initial investigation that the 5-year-old child accidentally fell from the window and landed on the hood of a parked car,” Connick said.