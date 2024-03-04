fb-pixelChild falls out of third-floor window in Lynn, lands on hood of parked car Skip to main content

Child falls out of third-floor window in Lynn, lands on car, police say

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated March 4, 2024, 12 minutes ago

A 5-year-old child fell out of a third-floor window in Lynn on Saturday, police said.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers went to 18 St. Clair Street for a medical call involving the child, according to Police Lieutenant Rick Connick.

“It appeared from the initial investigation that the 5-year-old child accidentally fell from the window and landed on the hood of a parked car,” Connick said.

The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Boston Globe Today