Child falls out of third-floor window in Lynn, lands on car, police say

A 5-year-old child fell out of a third-floor window in Lynn on Saturday, police said.
Around 10:30 a.m., officers went to 18 St. Clair Street for a medical call involving the child, according to Police Lieutenant Rick Connick.
“It appeared from the initial investigation that the 5-year-old child accidentally fell from the window and landed on the hood of a parked car,” Connick said.
The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.