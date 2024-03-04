Child hit by vehicle while exiting school bus in Brockton, officials say

A child was struck by a passing vehicle while getting off a school bus near Manthala George Jr. Elementary School in Brockton on Monday afternoon but was not seriously injured, school district officials said.

The child, a student of Hancock Elementary School, was getting dropped off at a bus stop around 3:30 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle, Brockton Public Schools said in a statement. After the crash, the school bus was stopped and its red lights and stop sign were activated, officials said.