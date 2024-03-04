Child hit by vehicle while exiting school bus in Brockton, officials say

A child was struck by a passing vehicle while getting off a school bus near Manthala George Jr. Elementary School in Brockton on Monday afternoon but was not seriously injured, school district officials said.
The child, a student of Hancock Elementary School, was getting dropped off at a bus stop around 3:30 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle, Brockton Public Schools said in a statement. After the crash, the school bus was stopped and its red lights and stop sign were activated, officials said.
The student underwent an evaluation at a local medical facility and is not believed to be seriously injured, the statement said.
“We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy,” James Cobbs, Brockton’s acting superintendent of schools, said in the statement. “We urge all drivers to exercise extreme caution around schools and bus stops to ensure the safety of students.”
