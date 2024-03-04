Writing on deadline: One columnist’s effort to get the job done

It was during these jogs when Shaughnessy started feeling numbness in his elbows and pain in his chest. He called his doctor, who ordered tests, which led to something called an angiogram at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. When the cardiologist saw the results, he scheduled an emergency quadruple bypass surgery for the next morning and forbade Dan from leaving the hospital that night.

To see Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy on his morning “jog” through Newton is to know why he writes about sports rather than plays them. Slow is not exactly the word. Parents pushing triplets in strollers, a guy walking an elderly St. Bernard with orthopedic issues, they breeze by him like the winter wind.

Spoiler alert: Dan, as many people have undoubtedly read, is recovering at home and slowly regaining his strength. That’s not what this is about.

What this is about is the 16 or so hours between when he was told he needed heart surgery and when he was wheeled into the OR. It was Tuesday, Feb. 6, and that stretch of time pretty much captures Dan to perfection, journalists in general, and the Globe more specifically. There’s nothing normal about it.

Keep in mind, Dan Shaughnessy has been covering sports for the Globe for more than 50 years. He wrote about the Red Sox when Carl Yastrzemski was playing left field. He was the Celtics beat reporter when Larry Bird was in his prime. Bobby Orr, Steve Grogan, Bill Buckner, Roger Clemens, he was there for them all. Ted Williams, when he was still with us, returned his calls, and Bob Cousy still does.

There’s an excellent argument to make that Shaughnessy is the closest thing to a household name as any columnist in the business, a status he’s achieved by combining his encyclopedic knowledge of Boston sports with a fearless need to speak for a truly rabid base of unusually knowledgeable fans. He is the most consistently read columnist at the Globe, often by people who have never agreed with a word he’s written. Full disclosure: As much as I like the guy, there have been more than a couple of times when I’ve dreamt in technicolor about my hands wrapped around his neck — but that’s an issue for another day, or never a day.

So someone might be forgiven for thinking that a 70-year-old columnist with 50 years behind him, a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame, who is indisputably the most read person in the city, might feel secure enough to take the afternoon off when he’s been told his heart is basically functioning with the efficiency of the Red Line and he’s about to go into a multi-hour surgery that will determine the course and length of the rest of his life.

Think again. Dan hadn’t finished his “picked-up pieces” column for the coming weekend. He had it half-written, which almost made it worse, because no writer, especially no columnist, ever wants to have their words go unread. Plus, he hates missing a column — any column, for any reason.

So he reached out to his son with a pair of requests. Would he please bring his old man a meatball sub, and while he’s at it, bring his laptop from home as well.

The column was to begin with Theo Epstein’s recently announced return to the Red Sox organization as a minority owner of Fenway Sports Group and a senior adviser. Dan’s plan was to unravel Epstein’s goals and assess whether they met the vast expectations of so many Red Sox fans.

Advertisement

From his hospital bed, Dan texted Epstein to see if he would engage. Epstein responded to the effect of, maybe later, off the record.

Dan then gave him an excuse for the ages. He’d be undergoing quadruple bypass surgery in the morning, he wrote, and he didn’t know when he’d be able to talk.

That got Epstein’s attention. There was then a conversation between the patient and minority owner. There were email follow-ups into the night as Epstein sent some clarifying points.

“Dan,” Epstein began one email, “Let’s hope this isn’t the last thing you ever read. (If someone at the Globe is reading this email after Dan’s unfortunate demise, delete it.)”

Shaughnessy filed the column at 9:37 p.m. that night with a simple note attached: “Medical stuff the next few days so I am leaving this behind.”

The response from a sports editor at 9:04 the following morning, while Dan was in the throes of surgery, was as exquisitely brief: “In. Thanks, Dan.”

The column was published two days later, on Friday morning, under the headline, “Theo Epstein has been away a while but he knows how the Red Sox work, and other thoughts.” Dan was still in the intensive care unit of the hospital, barely conscious. No reader had any idea, even as the column was one of the most-read pieces on the site for days.

Advertisement

Welcome to our world. Welcome to our lives. The business model for journalism is in shambles, even as the Globe proves the exception to so much that has gone wrong. A former president and so many of his acolytes try mightily and constantly to undermine our work. And yet there’s a newsroom filled with committed writers and editors and so many others who see their work more as a mission than a job. Again, admittedly, it’s not all that normal, but it is typical.

There’s a phrase we have in this business that says you’re only as good as your last story. And Dan Shaughnessy, week after week, takes that to a bit of an extreme.

Brian McGrory is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at brian.mcgrory@globe.com.