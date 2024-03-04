Authorities identify couple dead in apparent murder-suicide in Haverhill

A man and a woman who were found shot and killed inside a home in Haverhill on Sunday afternoon after an apparent murder-suicide have been identified, the Essex district attorney’s office said Monday.
Loren Marino, 24, of Haverhill, and Austin Amaral, also 24, of North Providence, R.I., were found inside a home at 195 Broadway while officers were conducting a well-being check shortly before 6 p.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
“Both individuals were deceased from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide,” the statement said.
The two had been in a dating relationship, the statement said. The shootings are under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
Advertisement
Massachusetts offers several multilingual, toll-free, statewide, domestic violence hotlines that operate 24 hours a day, according to the statement, including SafeLink at 877-785-2020; Healing Abuse, Working for Change at 800-547-1649; the YWCA at 844-372-9922; and the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center at 978-388-1888, the statement said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.