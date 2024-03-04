Authorities identify couple dead in apparent murder-suicide in Haverhill

A man and a woman who were found shot and killed inside a home in Haverhill on Sunday afternoon after an apparent murder-suicide have been identified, the Essex district attorney’s office said Monday.

Loren Marino, 24, of Haverhill, and Austin Amaral, also 24, of North Providence, R.I., were found inside a home at 195 Broadway while officers were conducting a well-being check shortly before 6 p.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

“Both individuals were deceased from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide,” the statement said.