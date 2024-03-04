Department of Correction head to retire at end of March

Commissioner Carol Mici has worked in multiple roles throughout her long tenure with the department, beginning as a correction program officer in 1987 and ascending over time to the top job, where she spent five years overseeing the DOC’s 4,200 staff members, the governor’s office said in a statement. Her retirement will take effect March 29.

The head of the state Department of Correction is retiring at the end of March after more than 36 years of service to Massachusetts, Governor Maura Healey’s office said Monday.

“Commissioner Mici has served Massachusetts for nearly 40 years, and I am deeply grateful for her significant contributions to criminal justice reform, operational enhancements, rehabilitation, and recidivism reduction,” Healey said in the statement. “Massachusetts has benefitted greatly from her steady leadership and many years of selfless service.”

During Mici’s tenure, the department created and implemented policy reforms, expanded the DOC’s rehabilitative mission, improved relations with policymakers, and advanced numerous initiatives to improve efficiency, the statement said.

Those reforms included the implementation of a statewide body-worn camera program, the statement said. All officers at Department of Correction facilities are expected to be outfitted with body-worn cameras by July.

“I am immensely proud of our team’s accomplishments, humbled to have had the opportunity to serve as commissioner, and honored to have worked alongside countless dedicated public servants over the last 36 years,” Mici said in the statement.

The governor’s office will conduct a comprehensive search for Mici’s replacement and is finalizing plans for how that search will be run, the statement said. Shawn Jenkins, the department’s chief of staff since 2022, will serve as interim commissioner.

