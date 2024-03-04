Dormitory fire forces 60 students into temporary housing at Central Connecticut State University

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A dormitory fire Monday at Central Connecticut State University is forcing 60 students into temporary housing, the university said.

The started around 6 p.m. on the first floor of F. Don James Hall, the university said. Sprinklers helped prevent flames from spreading, and firefighters put the fire out within minutes, the university said.

Students evacuated from the eight-story dormitory building were taken to the Memorial Hall and student center on the New Britain campus while the university secured temporary housing at a hotel.