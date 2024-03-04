Man who fled with his two daughters after allegedly killing their mother due in N.H. court

The father of two young girls who is charged with killing their mother in an Berlin, N.H., apartment last week is slated to appear in a New Hampshire courtroom Monday, officials said.
Dustin M. Duren, 37, was captured by police in Keene on Friday, a day after Caitlyn Naffziger was found dead in Berlin, officials said.
Naffziger, 31, was killed by a single gunshot to the head, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella’s office.
Duren and Naffziger were in a relationship and the parents of the girls, ages 4 and 1, according to Formella’s office.
Duren is charged with second-degree murder, according to prosecutors, who have not disclosed a motive for the killing.
The discovery of Naffziger’s body led authorities to issue an Amber Alert for the two girls early Friday. The search for the girls, who were in a white sedan driven by Duren, covered more than 100 miles from Berlin, a city on the edge of the White Mountains, to Keene, a city in southwest New Hampshire.
The girls were examined at a hospital on Friday. It’s not immediately clear who has custody of the children.
This is a developing story.
