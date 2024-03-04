Man who fled with his two daughters after allegedly killing their mother due in N.H. court

The father of two young girls who is charged with killing their mother in an Berlin, N.H., apartment last week is slated to appear in a New Hampshire courtroom Monday, officials said.

Dustin M. Duren, 37, was captured by police in Keene on Friday, a day after Caitlyn Naffziger was found dead in Berlin, officials said.

Naffziger, 31, was killed by a single gunshot to the head, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella’s office.