Former North Kingstown coach who conducted ‘naked fat tests’ wants molestation, sexual assault charges dismissed

Assistant Attorney General Timothy Healy countered that the court should make its determinations on the charges based on the whole circumstances. And Thomas’ actions show intent, he said.

Thomas, the once-celebrated coach, had conducted his self-designed version of “fat testing” on about 600 teen boys over his 28 years as a successful basketball coach in North Kingstown, his lawyer, John E. MacDonald, told Judge Melanie Wilk-Thunberg at Monday’s hearing.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A lawyer for former North Kingstown boys basketball coach Aaron Thomas argued before a Superior Court judge Monday that charges of second-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual assault should be dismissed, claiming there’s no evidence Thomas performed the naked fat tests of teen boys for sexual gratification or arousal.

Thomas lied to North Kingstown police about the boys being naked during the fat tests, Healy said. He devised his own “tests” that allowed him to touch naked boys around their genitals, and even moved them out of his way so he could take “measurements.” And, he continued his private tests with naked boys even after administrators told him to stop.

“Why is he touching these kids? Why is he doing puberty tests? Why is he doing fat tests? Why is he touching these young men?” Healy said to the judge.

Former North Kingstown boys basketball coach Aaron Thomas. Amanda Milkovits

Wilk-Thunberg will decide whether to grant Thomas’ motion to dismiss the charges by April 15. Thomas, 56, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in August 2022 and remains free on bail.

Former students going back to the 1990s have told the Globe that Thomas’s testing began with the same question: “Are you shy or not shy?” Those who were “not shy” were expected to strip naked before Thomas, alone in either a closet or a small room attached to his office, and to allow him to conduct his “fat tests.”

Thomas admitted moving the boys’ genitals out of his way so he could probe their groins, taking measurements and feeling the area with his fingers, all in the name of “fat testing” of the young athletes, MacDonald said in court and in filings to dismiss the criminal charges.

The information Thomas gleaned from examining the naked boys alone in a closet or his private office was logged into excel spreadsheets that the coach said he used to determine their athleticism, MacDonald said. He said there was no sexual talk, arousal, or sexual contact.

“I grant to the court the optics are not great,” MacDonald said, as Thomas sat listening in court. “We have an adult teacher alone with students. … Their judgment is clearly questionable, but criminal behavior? It’s not there.”

Healy countered that Thomas did appear to be sexually aroused in at least two instances: “heavily breathing” as he examined one boy’s groin, and having a “noticeable bulge” in his crotch after making a boy sit spread-eagled on the floor and pressing on the boy’s scrotum and inner thigh until the boy got an erection.

Thomas also conducted a “puberty test” and a “hernia test,” on the naked boys, which again led the coach to touching their groins with his bare hands, Healy said.

The tests were not legitimate, Healy said, citing two experts: Dr. Brett Slingsby, a pediatrician at Hasbro Hospital’s Aubin Child Protection Center, and Dr. Laurie Milliken, an associate professor of exercise and health sciences at University of Massachusetts Boston.

Healy pointed out that Thomas had lied to North Kingstown police when he claimed the boys weren’t naked. Faculty and coaches at North Kingstown also didn’t know the boys were naked, Healy said.

Thomas continued conducting his private fat tests even after the school district obtained a body-fat machine and administrators told Thomas to stop.

The School Committee quietly terminated Thomas in early 2021, after a former student came forward with allegations. The complaints became public in late October 2021, after Thomas was hired by Monsignor Clarke School in North Kingstown. He was fired in November 2021 after the allegations became public.

Thomas is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by former athletes.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.